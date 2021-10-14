Redistricting plan moves forward with Alternative 3 map

Iredell-Statesville Schools took a step towards changing its voting districts as it accepted one of the two maps presented on Monday night.

The motion to accept the Alternative 3 map passed 4-3, with Martin Page, Bill Howell, and Charles Kelly opposing.

“I personally will vote against it, simply because I think we could have done a little better,” Page said. “I know we’re under a time crunch, but that’s just the way it goes.”

Board member Bill Howell agreed and felt some community’s voting precincts were separating but said he favored Alternative 2. Page said he was pleased with the options on the table, but said he felt it could be done slightly better to avoid the population deviations in the southern part of the county.

The school system had previously said in its presentation that the Alternative 3 map prioritizes precinct integrity, splitting only two voting precincts and essentially sandwiches (Mooresville Graded Schools) between two precincts and keeps North Iredell together. The map does have Statesville split into three districts, but leaves one intact, District 3, from the current map. One other downside is it doesn’t avoid putting some of the more southern districts into a lower range of population deviations, meaning Districts 6 and 7 ended up with slightly higher populations.