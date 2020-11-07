Red Knights hit the road to benefit Iredell Christian Ministries and Matthew 25

The Red Knights Chapter 13 gathered at Tilley Harley-Davidson in Statesville on Saturday. The ride was set to benefit Iredell Christian Ministries and Matthew 25. Riders were encouraged to donate non-perishable food or cash, which they could drop off at one of the 12 fire stations involved with the drive.

The president of the Red Knights Chapter 13, Jason Mullins, said they wouldn't know how much money was raised and non-perishable goods were gathered until Monday. He said 53 riders took part in the event.

It was a pleasant 63 degrees when the riders departed on Saturday, a good day for mounting their motorcycles and hitting the road.

The riders were visiting a dozen fire departments throughout Iredell and Rowan counties. The fire departments served as drop-off points for food and cash donations.

The fire department's in the northern end of Iredell County collected food and donations for Matthew 25, a food pantry in Harmony, while the remainder of the donations were for Iredell Christian Ministries. ICM is a food pantry in Statesville.

The Red Knights formed in 1982 as a motorcycle club for firefighters.

