Red Kettles provide hope when all is lost

Everyone knows the sounds of the bell ringing at Christmas time; the Salvation Army Red Kettle fundraiser gives the everyday person the chance to make a difference in the lives of local families all year long.

People come to our office with a variety of situations every day, requesting help to get through an emergency or family crisis. A death in a family leaves them short of funds for their monthly expenses, a major car repair, loss of a job, the list goes on and on.

Here a new one for me, the other day a young couple came to us with a small newborn. They requested help with emergency food, because they had just taken in their niece. Apparently the mother was in a state rehab program and was in danger of losing her baby to the authorities. The brother and his girlfriend decided to step up to the plate and raise this beautiful little girl until mom was in better shape to do so. What a wonderful outcome to a terribly difficult situation!

I tell my bell ringers “you never know what a smile will do for a person walking by” and “whether someone can donate or not, everyone deserves a smile and a greeting”.