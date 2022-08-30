Red Dirt Revival takes stage at Friday After 5 in Downtown Statesville

Labor Day weekend in Downtown Statesville will be kicked off with music for all ages from Red Dirt Revival. The Piedmont HealthCare Friday After 5 Summer Concert Series will be held Friday.

Red Dirt Revival is a country band based out of Alamance County. They are highly regarded in the local music scene as being a must-see show. Their song selection consists of music for the ages … all ages that is. Playing everything from the classic days of the outlaws, the crooners of the ‘90s, the hits of today, and some original material, they will be sure to have you singing and dancing the whole show. Some of the notable shows RDR has been a part of are headlining multiple festivals across North and South Carolina, and Virginia. They have also shared the stage with many national acts including country music icons Joe Diffie, David Allan Coe, Confederate Railroad, Tracy Lawrence and Jamey Johnson, along with many up-and-coming artists including Parmalee and Chris Janson.

Accellacare is the entertainment sponsor for this concert.

The Piedmont HealthCare Friday After 5 Summer Concert Series offers free entertainment to Statesville’s residents, neighbors, and visitors in Downtown Statesville from May through September and features music of all styles. Whether you like beach music, country or blues and rock ‘n’ roll, you’ll hear something you will enjoy dancing and singing along to.

The concerts are held in Downtown Statesville on West Broad Street in front of Mitchell Community College from 6-8:30 p.m. Beer, wine, spirits, soft drinks, water and food will be available for purchase beginning at 5 p.m. Bring your chairs and enjoy a great night of music, but remember no pets, outside beverages, or coolers are allowed.

Start your evening by visiting the welcome tent sponsored by Randy Marion at the entrance to purchase your tokens before heading over to the beverage tent.

Sponsored by Connect Iredell, the beverage tent offers a selection of wine and beer. New this year will be a signature “Southern Sour” cocktail offered from sponsor Southern Distilling Co.

Red Buffalo Brewing will be on hand pouring its “Clocktower IPA, Center Street Ale” and “Blue’sberry Ale.”

Andrea’s Ice Cream & Sweet Shop along with Wilson’s Weenie Wagon and Village Inn food trucks will be serving food, sweets, water and soft drinks.

The last concert of the season will be:

Sept 23 — Phatt City (beach, R&B and dance)

The Piedmont HealthCare Friday After 5 Summer Concert Series is produced by Downtown Statesville Development Corporation (DSDC) and the Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce and is made possible by volunteers and these sponsors:

Piedmont HealthCare, Randy Marion Ford Lincoln, Southern Distilling Co., Accellacare, Connect Iredell, DENSO, Lake Norman Pool and Spa, Allen Tate Realtors, AP Vintage Motors, Carolina Specialty Care, Carolina BalloonFest, Centralina Realty, Hilton Garden Inn, Home Paramount Pest Control, ISCEC, Lowes, Maymead, Mitchell Community College, Banner Drug, All American Stage and Sound, city of Statesville, Homerun Markets, WAME Radio 92.9.

Parking is available throughout downtown in nine public parking lots. Mitchell Community College invite guests to park in their various lots surrounding the event. For public lot details, visit https://www.downtownstatesville.com/directions-parking.

For more information about the 2022 concert series, contact Downtown Statesville at 704-878-3436 or the Chamber of Commerce at 704-873-2892. Learn more by visiting https://www.svlfridayafterfive.com/.