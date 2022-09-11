Red Cross puts focus on sickle cell disease with community-based partnerships

During Sickle Cell Awareness Month, the American Red Cross has launched Joined by Blood, a fall-focused component of the Sickle Cell Initiative, to help improve the health outcomes of those with sickle cell disease through impactful community-based partnerships.

In September and October, the Red Cross is teaming up with community organizations such as the National Pan-Hellenic Council — known as the Divine Nine — and others to host blood drives and inspire Black donors to give blood to support people living with sickle cell.

Sickle cell disease affects more than 100,000 people across the country, most of whom are of African descent. Regular blood transfusions are critical to managing extreme pain and life-threatening complications faced by many. Unfortunately, they might develop an immune response against blood from donors that is not closely matched to their own. However, because most people who are Black have unique structures on their red blood cells that are not often found in other donor populations, only 1 in 3 African American blood donors is a match for people with sickle cell disease.

Seasonal changes can trigger pain crises for those battling sickle cell, possibly increasing the need for lifesaving blood transfusions. As summer ends, book a time to give blood by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767).

As a thank-you, all who come to give through Sept. 18 will get an exclusive Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.

Where to donate

The following is a list of blood drives scheduled this month by the American Red Cross in Iredell County:

Statesville

Sept. 12: 2-6:30 p.m., Chestnut Grove Community Center, 223 Chestnut Grove Road.

Sept. 13: 2:30-7 p.m., Front Street Baptist Church, 1403 W. Front St.

Sept. 23: 2:30-7 p.m., Cool Springs Ruritan Club, 1414 Old Mocksville Road.

Sept. 26: 3-:30 p.m., Fairview Baptist Church, 349 Turnersburg Highway.

Sept. 28: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Statesville Woman's Club, 515 W. End Ave.

Mooresville

Sept. 19: 3-7 p.m., Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road.

Sept. 22: noon to 5 p.m., Williamson's Chapel, 575 Brawley School Road.

Sept. 26: 3-7:30 p.m., St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 454 Fieldstone Road.

Sept. 27: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Victory Lanes Entertainment and Events Center, 125 Morlake Drive.

Sept. 27: 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Mooresville Public Services Operations Center, 2523 Charlotte Highway.

Initiative details

To help ensure patients have the blood products they need, the American Red Cross is working with partners in the Black community to grow the number of blood donors who are Black through the sickle cell initiative, which launched in 2021. In the first year of the initiative, the number of first-time African American blood donors who gave with the Red Cross increased by 60%. To learn more, visit redcrossblood.org/ourblood.

At a time when health information has never been more important, the Red Cross is screening all blood, platelet and plasma donations from self-identified African American donors for the sickle cell trait. This additional screening will provide Black donors with an additional health insight and help the Red Cross identify compatible blood types more quickly to help patients with sickle cell disease. Donors can expect to receive sickle cell trait screening results, if applicable, within one to two weeks through the Red Cross Blood Donor App and the online donor portal at redcrossblood.org.