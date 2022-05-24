 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recount requested in Iredell-Statesville Schools District 3 race

With only five votes separating the top two candidates in the Iredell-Statesville Schools District 3 race, a recount has been requested by the second-place finisher.

North Carolina State Board Elections website results show Abby Trent edging out Kent Shoffner 670-665, followed by Tammy B. Wyatt in third with 589 votes.

Susie Jordan, Iredell County Board of Election director, said the recount would likely happen next week, as the board canvasses the results this Friday from last week’s elections.

It is likely a long shot for Shoffner to find those five or more votes that would change the outcome, as Jordan said to her knowledge recent recounts in Iredell County have not changed the vote totals.

