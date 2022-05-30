Recount for Iredell-Statesville Schools District 3 to get underway

Five votes are all the separated Iredell-Statesville Schools District 3 candidates Abby Trent and Kent Shoffner after the primary election May 17. But with such a narrow margin between the two, Shoffner requested a recount in hopes of surpassing his fellow candidate.

North Carolina State Board Elections website results had Trent edging out Shoffner 670-665, followed by Tammy Wyatt in third with 589 votes.

The recount will take place Tuesday and Wednesday.

For Trent, she expects nothing to change in the recount.

“I am confident that the recount will determine that our campaign won the District 3 seat,” Trent said.

Trent said she was “extremely pleased” on election night, and that she wasn’t surprised the race was close as there were three candidates running. She credited her victory to a message of “parental involvement, freedom from unlawful mandates and the protection of all Iredell County children.”

Board of Elections Director Susie Jordan said to her knowledge recounts in Iredell County have not changed the vote totals in recent memory. The recounts are via a high-speed tabulator, she said.

Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.