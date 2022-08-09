Recount confirms Statesville City Council runoff results: Wasson, Johnson winners

The results are final in the election for two of Statesville’s at-large council seats with Kim Wasson and incumbent councilman Steve Johnson earning their places after a close runoff election in July.

Pressly requested the recount on Monday as he hoped for the five-vote margin between him and Johnson to be erased. However, after Tuesday’s recount, the results stated the same.

Wasson led the way with 1,541 votes, (33.72%), followed by Johnson with 1,517 (33.19%) while Pressly finished in third with 1,512 (33.09%).

The recount cost roughly $700, according to Iredell County Board of Elections Director Susie Jordan.

The new council will be seated at Monday’s meeting at 6:30 p.m.

Johnson looks ahead

The odds were in Johnson’s favor to keep his seat as recounts rarely show more than a few votes, if any, miscounted, he wasn’t taking that for granted over the last week.

“I am relieved,” Johnson said after hearing Tuesday’s recount results. “I’m glad it’s finally over and I can start focusing on the city’s business again.”

While he was the top vote-getter in the eight-person race in May, leading by 379 votes, the smaller field proved to be a tougher test for Johnson.

However, with the election behind him, he said he plans to keep economic development in the forefront as he goes into his second term.

“That will still be my primary focus. We can have all these wonderful ideas on what we want to do but none of that happens if we’re not generating revenue to support it. And since I’ve been on the city council, I’ve heard of dozens of good ideas on how to spend money. I hadn’t heard too many on how to raise more money unless we raise taxes.”

Johnson said he doesn’t want to do that, but to quote Thomas Sowell, “There are no solutions, there are only trade-offs.”

He said his top priority, along with more commercial and industrial development, is to address staffing issues with the Statesville Police Department, the building of a new Fire Station No.1, and water and sewer, among other issues. He said he felt the 18 openings for officers has something to do with a recent spike in crime, and that addressing that and other issues affecting the department should help with that.

Johnson said it is a matter of encouraging smart growth so the city has a tax base that pays for its own services and can keep young residents from leaving the town in pursuit of work. He said at 71, he knows some of that may not be seen until well after he leaves office if it is successful, but he believes encouraging industrial and commercial jobs that pay well can make sure the city can have the revenue to deal with the concerns of the city.

“I don’t mean to sound prideful, but I’m confident enough in my philosophical perspective to believe that if they follow that roadmap, they’ll do well,” Johnson said before explaining that he sees taking that long view as a test of character, as growth doesn’t happen quickly and it may bear years before the effects are seen. “When you do that, the gratifying part is you bless people’s lives.”

Pressly reflects on loss

For Pressly, it was an unfortunate case of déjà vu. Much like his 2019 bid for Ward 4’s seat, he found himself on the outside looking in after winning in the initial election than on the outside looking in after a runoff.

“It was really disappointing, and even more so since this happened in my last city council race,” Pressly said. “You work as hard you can and leave it in the hands of voters. It’s just the nature of runoff, you never know what will happen.

He said despite not expecting to make up the five-vote deficit, he felt it was worth making sure considering how close of a margin it was.

Pressly was magnanimous and graceful in his comments as he said he hopes the best for Johnson and Wasson, as well as the rest of the council going forward.

He encouraged the council to adopt a strategic plan for the city that would highlight its goals and plans more clearly.

“It’s very basic and every city and town has it,” Pressly said. “I encourage the council to pursue it to involve stakeholders and ordinary citizens so that when there is a disagreement on the direction of the city, it can fall back on that.”