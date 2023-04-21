Inspirational recording artist Sherry Anne, hearing-impaired since birth, is now a Billboard-charting singer who is bringing her 2023 “Believe” tour to the local area for two events with music and a message that encourages the faith that brings hope, strength and peace to those facing any life challenge.

Sherry Anne will be in concert at 7 p.m. on April 26 at Troutman Church of God, 490 S. Main St., Troutman, and at 2 p.m. April 29 at the Testimonies of Abundant Life event at Martin Luther King Jr. City Park at 911 Lakewood Drive in Statesville. Both events are free admission.

Sherry Anne sings and speaks with an elegant voice to inspire audiences with her personal journey of faith and overcoming in concert and conference events across North America. Sherry Anne has appeared as a special guest at Gaither Vocal Band events, The Ark Encounter and Silver Dollar City.

Sherry Anne’s single releases include “Believe” and “Still The God Who Parts the Sea.” Her CD “STAND” debuted in the top 50 of the Top Christian/Gospel Albums as reported by MRC Entertainment for Billboard Magazine. For music clips, videos and more information, see www.sherryanne.com.

For more information about the April 26 evening concert in Troutman and the April 29 afternoon event in Statesville, contact Douglas Jewell at 704-880-5433.