Record numbers of ballots cast in early voting; primary election is Tuesday

Tuesday is primary Election Day in Iredell County, but nearly triple the number of voters took advantage of early voting options compared to the 2018 primary.

This year’s primary has seen more than 9,382 ballots cast before Election Day compared to the 3,191 that took advantage of early voting during the previous primary.

Board of Elections Director Susie Jordan said it picked up in the final days of early voting last week, but the county had been on track to exceed the previous primary’s turnout since the Friday before as 3,475 voted in the first week of early voting.

Iredell GOP head John Allen said he is encouraged by the early numbers and believes it’s a good sign for the party statewide.

“This primary is the first time in N.C. history that the percentage of Republicans out paced Democrats in early voting. Most Republicans feel this significant increase in Republican turnout and unaffiliateds choosing to vote Republican as a sign that Americans feel real hurt by the policies of the current administrations of Roy Cooper and Joe Biden,” Allen said in a statement.

Allen said along with frustrations with masking, economic issues, the cost of housing and a number of issues caused by supply chain delays are being felt in residents’ wallets and on businesses’ bottom lines.

“People are ready for a change. They are coming out to make the start of that change in 2022 and it is the tip of the iceberg or the front of the tsunami wave election that will be 2024,” Allen said.

For the local Democratic Party, they hope the strong turnout helps them make gains within the county.

“In short, we feel like when more people vote, everyone wins. The more people pay attention, we feel like the better our candidates will do. When people take a good, hard look at the folks running for office, and truly research them, we feel like we have some incredibly strong candidates that will do great things for Iredell County,” Beth Kendall said. She is the chair of the Iredell County Democratic Party.

Election Day

Today is the final day of voting, giving those who haven’t voted yet a chance to weigh in on a number of local and state elections.

Voters can head to their assigned voting precincts today as polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m., with preliminary results being published soon after.

Races on the ballot include the United States Senate and House, North Carolina Supreme and Appeals court judges, and North Carolina House and Senate. Also included on the county level are Iredell County Board of Commissioners, clerk of court, register of deeds and the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education. In municipal races, Statesville residents can cast ballots for mayor and city council, while the town of Mooresville has one ward seat being contested.

Being a primary, voters will cast a ballot of the party in which they are registered, as the parties decide who will represent them in November’s general election. Unaffiliated voters can choose either party, but can only cast one ballot. Municipal nonpartisan races will be on the ballot as well.

Voters can check their voter registration and find local election information on the Iredell County Board of Elections website, www.co.iredell.nc.us, or call the Board of Elections at 704-878-3140 if you have any questions.

