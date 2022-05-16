 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Record numbers of ballots cast in early voting; primary election is Tuesday

  • 0

Tuesday is primary Election Day in Iredell County, but nearly triple the number of voters took advantage of early voting options compared to the 2018 primary.

This year’s primary has seen more than 9,382 ballots cast before Election Day compared to the 3,191 that took advantage of early voting during the previous primary.

Board of Elections Director Susie Jordan said it picked up in the final days of early voting last week, but the county had been on track to exceed the previous primary’s turnout since the Friday before as 3,475 voted in the first week of early voting.

Iredell GOP head John Allen said he is encouraged by the early numbers and believes it’s a good sign for the party statewide.

“This primary is the first time in N.C. history that the percentage of Republicans out paced Democrats in early voting. Most Republicans feel this significant increase in Republican turnout and unaffiliateds choosing to vote Republican as a sign that Americans feel real hurt by the policies of the current administrations of Roy Cooper and Joe Biden,” Allen said in a statement.

People are also reading…

Allen said along with frustrations with masking, economic issues, the cost of housing and a number of issues caused by supply chain delays are being felt in residents’ wallets and on businesses’ bottom lines.

“People are ready for a change. They are coming out to make the start of that change in 2022 and it is the tip of the iceberg or the front of the tsunami wave election that will be 2024,” Allen said.

For the local Democratic Party, they hope the strong turnout helps them make gains within the county.

“In short, we feel like when more people vote, everyone wins. The more people pay attention, we feel like the better our candidates will do. When people take a good, hard look at the folks running for office, and truly research them, we feel like we have some incredibly strong candidates that will do great things for Iredell County,” Beth Kendall said. She is the chair of the Iredell County Democratic Party.

Election Day

Today is the final day of voting, giving those who haven’t voted yet a chance to weigh in on a number of local and state elections.

Voters can head to their assigned voting precincts today as polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m., with preliminary results being published soon after.

Races on the ballot include the United States Senate and House, North Carolina Supreme and Appeals court judges, and North Carolina House and Senate. Also included on the county level are Iredell County Board of Commissioners, clerk of court, register of deeds and the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education. In municipal races, Statesville residents can cast ballots for mayor and city council, while the town of Mooresville has one ward seat being contested.

Being a primary, voters will cast a ballot of the party in which they are registered, as the parties decide who will represent them in November’s general election. Unaffiliated voters can choose either party, but can only cast one ballot. Municipal nonpartisan races will be on the ballot as well.

Voters can check their voter registration and find local election information on the Iredell County Board of Elections website, www.co.iredell.nc.us, or call the Board of Elections at 704-878-3140 if you have any questions.

More Information

There are a 29 polling places in Iredell County which voters are assigned to, and are as follows.

  1. BA-1 — Wesley Chapel Church, 579 Weathers Creek Road, Troutman
  2. BE — South River Baptist Church,2659 S Chipley Ford Road, Statesville
  3. CC1 — St Mark's Lutheran Church, 454 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville
  4. CC2 — Southside Baptist Church,525 S. Broad St, Mooresville
  5. CC3-1 — War Memorial Building, 220 N. Maple St, Mooresville
  6. CC4-1 — St Therese Catholic Church 217 Brawley School Road, Mooresville
  7. CD — Concord Presbyterian Church 3867 Taylorsville Highway, Statesville
  8. CH-A — Oakdale Baptist Church 585 Mocksville Highway, Statesville
  9. CH-B — Chapel Hill Methodist Church 109 Chapel Hill Lane, Statesville
  10. CS — Cool Spring United Methodist Church 1902 Mocksville Highway, Cleveland
  11. DV1A-1 — Rocky Mount Methodist Church 1739 Perth Road, Mooresville
  12. DV1B-1 — Peninsula Baptist Church 687 Brawley School Road, Mooresville
  13. DV2A-1 — Williamson Chapel Church 589 Brawley School Road, Mooresville
  14. DV2B-1 — Fairview Methodist Church 1430 Mecklenburg Higway,
  15. EM  —  North Iredell Rescue Squad 1538 Tabor Road, Harmony
  16. FT — Troutman Baptist Church 305 Perry Road, Troutman
  17. NH — New Hope Community Center 335 Taylor Springs Road, Union Grove
  18. OL — Harmony Fire Department Station 2, 645 Olin Loop, Olin
  19. SB — Central Fire Department 4634 Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville
  20. SH-A — West Iredell Ruritan Club 133 Warrior Drive, Statesville
  21. SH-B — Bethlehem Church 607 Bethlehem Rd, Statesville
  22. ST1 — Christ Blvd Methodist Church 1947 E Broad St, Statesville
  23. ST2 — Forest Park Presbyterian Church 1026 Davie Ave., Statesville
  24. ST3 — Cochran Street Bible Church 964 Cochran St ,Statesville
  25. ST4 — Western Avenue Baptist Church 1206 Museum Road, Statesville
  26. ST5 — Calvary Community Church 334 N Oakland Ave,, Statesville
  27. ST6 — Shiloh AME Zion Church 1115 Salisbury Road, Statesville
  28. TB — Harmony American Legion Building, 3085 Harmony Highway, Harmony
  29. UG — Union Grove Fire Department 1994 W. Memorial Highway, Union Grove
0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Clerk of Courts candidates share their views

Clerk of Courts candidates share their views

The Record & Landmark reached out to the candidates for the Iredell County Clerk of Courts with a series of questions about their background, experience, as well as plans or priorities for a term in office.

Watch Now: Related Video

The Queen’s ‘best friend’ has moved into Windsor Castle

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert