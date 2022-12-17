Recession concerns on Iredell County Board of Commissioners' minds at retreat

It took a little wait, but North Iredell High School will see upgrades to the athletic stadium in the near future.

Iredell-Statesville Schools had to ask the Iredell County Board of Commissioners for permission to request more than $2 million from the North Carolina Education Lottery, but the board had concerns over the rising costs of that and other capital projects the school system looks to address in the near future.

And while the commissioners and Iredell-Statesville Schools seem to be in agreement that this and other capital projects need to be done, the fall retreat at the Agricultural Extension Center highlighted how rising construction costs and a recession looming are on the county leadership’s minds.

Board Chair Melissa Neader said they understand many of these projects need to be done, but that the school system isn’t the only one in Iredell County in need of funding for capital projects, including a high school in the county’s southern end.

“My biggest concerns are the requests that seem to be coming in on a regular basis for existing facilities and there’s no plan in place yet for the high school,” Neader said. “Our goal is to meet in January — the board of commissioners and the school board — to come up with a direction and it’s quite possible we may have to go back to the voters because you can’t just wave a magic wand for $100 million dollars in the hole. The whole approach, it’s not trying to control the (school) board’s decision, but wanting to be sure the best decisions are made with what money there is to work with.”

In this case, though, the field and stadium upgrades were approved. At the last board of commissioners meeting, I-SS estimated cost of the project is $3.7 million and includes the replacement of the track, adding synthetic turf, and updating stadium lighting including appropriately rated lighting poles. Approximately $1.7 million will be used from current capital funding along with the requested lottery funds to complete this project. Chief Technology and Facilities Officer Tim Ivey said the school system can now finalize the cost of the eight-lane Mondo track, IronTurf field, and other items now that the funds have been approved.

Ivey said the school system hopes to replace the grass fields at other high schools in the coming years with synthetic ones to save money, as he estimated it costs schools $100,000 a year to properly maintain natural grass fields.

A bigger project in the future will be the construction of a high school to keep up with growth in and around Mooresville. I-SS said that redistricting which areas went to the current high schools wouldn’t solve the issue due to the number of students and where the current high schools are located. There are some fears with the current site that was selected, as topography issues and the need for site prep could use most of the $80 million bond that voters approved in 2020.

“Before the commissioners try to borrow, it needs to be ran by the voters first,” Commisioner Bert Connolly said.

Connolly said while there is the need for the high school as well as a middle and two elementary schools, he said I-SS needs to look at their options right now before asking for as much as $100 million for another high school.

Balancing out the county’s needs with its budget remains an issue for the board, as it is reluctant to raise taxes.

“But I just want the people to understand, that this decision is not taken lightly, we realized the need is there but you just can’t write a check and ignore the other capital needs and the needs of the county either. There are so many projects that are going to have to take place in the county too, it’s just balancing it all,” Neader said. “And you can’t just say raise taxes. No way, absolutely not. It’s just not what you do. So when you get a hard decision, you just can’t turn to the folks for more taxes because you’re talking about people’s hard-earned money.”

Those were just a few of the items on Friday’s agenda as the commissioners mulled over how to keep staff and recruit vacant positions as competitive pay, benefits, and flexibility remain the top reasons workers leave county positions according to human resource director Sandra Gregory.

However, despite concerns, the county does have some room in its budget to tackle the challenges.

Currently, the county has a fund balance of 36.22%, which means that Iredell has well above the state-mandated 8% of funds more than its annual budget, but it isn’t as simple as simply having the money in reserve right now.

Finance Director Deb Cheek noted that sales taxes make up 18% of budgeted revenue and has grown in recent years, but cautioned that she didn’t believe the economy could sustain that going forward. She said sales tax revenue has helped increase the fund balance but noted an increase in costs both in education and across the board.