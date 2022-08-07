Recent rewatch of Kubrick’s '2001: A Space Odyssey' conjures up memories, questions

Several months ago, I watched director Stanley Kubrick’s 1968 movie, “2001: A Space Odyssey,” on our widescreen TV. Immediately following was the movie’s sequel, director Peter Hyams’ “2010: The Year We Make Contact,” which was released in 1984. Making the morning even better was that both movies were presented without commercials, an event as rare as a lunar eclipse.

I hadn’t viewed the award-winning “2001” in years. They just don’t air it as often as they do “The Green Mile,” “The Shawshank Redemption” and the Jack Reacher and John Wick movies, which seem to be on all the time.

Honestly, “2001” was not made to be watched on a TV, even a large-screen one. It can only be fully appreciated on a theater-sized screen with cinema-sized woofers and tweeters rattling your seat and doing full justice to the film score and sound effects.

The musical background for the film was particularly effective. As the space station turned, the film score was Johann Strauss II’s “Blue Danube Waltz,” composed in 1866. What an inspired choice of music! And then there was Richard Strauss’s “Also Sprach Zarathustra” for the opening of the film. Genius.

That being said, I enjoyed seeing the film again and remembered some of the controversy it stirred up back in 1968 when it debuted, likely caused by some of the scenes being deliberately left ambiguous, particularly the film’s ending.

I noticed some things that had come to pass since I viewed the movie in a theater in 1968. Arthur C. Clarke (1917-2008), who wrote the novel and co-wrote the script, for instance, used a microwave oven aboard the lunar-bound spaceship and the voice-recognition software in the onboard computer, the HAL-9000.

The movie is regarded as one of the most influential films ever made. The American Film Institute rates the film as “the No. 1 sci-fi film of all time.”

There was a particularly funny scene in the movie that comes when one of the astronauts is reading and trying to understand the directions for using the “zero gravity” toilet.

If you have seen “2001” you surely remember the computer “HAL” which steered and controlled the spaceship and interacted with the crew. Not long ago someone pointed out to me that if you take the letters, H and A and L, and go one letter in the alphabet forward from each one, you will find out who HAL really is.

Mr. Clarke is one of the great science fiction writers and futurists, being right up there with H.G. Wells, Jules Verne, Robert A. Heinlein and Isaac Asimov. In fact, Messrs. Asimov, Clarke and Heinlein are considered the “Big Three” of modern sci-fi writers. Asimov and Clarke are also well-known for their many non-fiction books involving science.

Robert A. Heinlein (1907-1988), a U.S. Naval Academy graduate and aeronautical engineer, was one of the first science fiction writers to insist on scientific accuracy in the genre.

Isaac Asimov (1920-1992) held a PhD from Columbia University and taught biochemistry at Boston University. He also wrote or edited more than 500 books on a variety of subjects.

Back to the movie: “2001” garnered four Academy Awards the year following its release, including an especially well-earned one for “Best Visual Special Effects.”

Now here it is, 21 years past 2001. Why is it that we do not yet have a working base on the moon? While I don’t suspect we will find any enigmatic monoliths there, I’m sure that we will find a number of solutions to some age-old questions and some new mysteries to keep inquisitive humanity busy for the next few hundred years.

It seems that every answer to a scientific question engenders more questions; that seems to be the nature of knowledge.

I am going to give a big hint to my family that DVDs of “2001” and its sequel would make fine Christmas or birthday gifts for me.

I am not sure if my two grandsons have seen either movie. It should be interesting to see how they enjoy these two very significant films. And I will hopefully watch the film again with them. I’m sure that I may discover some more interesting tidbits that I had not noticed before. And isn’t that the mark of a true classic, that you can discover things in the re-reading of a book or re-viewing of movie that you hadn’t noticed before?