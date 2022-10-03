Rebecca Lowry Warchut's debut novel explores weathering change

Art imitates life at times, which could be the case for Rebecca Lowry Warchut as her debut novel, “Catastrophe Theory, A Novel” features a hurricane that forces the novel’s characters to seek refuge in a St. Petersburg, Florida, museum. But the story is about much more than weathering a storm, it’s about weathering changes in one’s identity as life continues to march forward.

“What happens when that’s in jeopardy? All three women are facing losing the things that had defined them and they’ve worked so hard to do and what happens when that’s gone, and what comes up in the aftermath,” Warchut said.

Those characters are Vera Garcia, a high school senior with a rare brain tumor that sidelines her soccer career, and her mother Eliza as she holds on, perhaps too tightly, to her daughter she fears losing. The third character that plays a major role is Lucia, the art director of the Dalí Museum in St. Petersburg where their lives and a hurricane collide in the novel, prompting them all to question their own mortality and existences, and what they can become in the aftermath of it all.

The artist Salvador Dalí himself plays a role, albeit in a digital form, along with other characters as their fates, secrets and lives become tangled and woven together. Warchut joked that the cliffhangers and “twisted secrets” of the novel might have come from watching “Grey’s Anatomy,” but “the plotline is a little sensational but in the best of ways,” she said. She said the symbolism of the hurricane being named Phoenix is overt as the motif of rebirth plays a large part in the story.

“What comes after something that might feel like death? Or what comes up after something that feels like an ending and how do we start over?” are some of the questions she probes in her work of fiction. But part of the story are based on her own experiences, as well as her visits to the Dalí museums in Florida and Spain.

Warchut said she began writing this story as part of National Novel Writing Month, and along with feedback from some of her friends and peers, felt she was able to craft a story for young adults, as well as others, to relate to the changes in their own lives.

Now, as the book published by Woodhall Press is set to be released on Tuesday, she can breathe a sigh of relief while looking forward to celebrating the work that went into writing and promoting it.

“Catastrophe Theory, A Novel” is available for purchase on Amazon. Warchut’s website can be found at www.rebeccalowrywarchut.com, and on Instagram and TikTok at @rebeccalowrywarchut.

Warchut’s own story began in Statesville as her family owns Lowry Drugs and she graduated from Statesville High School in 2001. From there, the alumnus of Wake Forest University, Teach for America, and Bank Street College of Education, still teaches in Simsbury, Connecticut. She lives in West Hartford, Connecticut, with her husband, two daughters, and dog.

What people are saying about the book

“While they ride out the storm, growth, betrayal, and new relationships — both romantic and familial — reach a fever pitch. A love letter to Salvador Dalí, the story acts as a vehicle to convey his philosophy... Like a Dalí painting, rich details permeate this unusual story.” — Kirkus Reviews

“As sensational as its plot can be, the ‘Catastrophe Theory’ raises heartfelt questions: What does it mean to be a family? How can we learn to trust again when our hearts are broken? And if the Big One finally came along, what would we want to save?” — Amanda Hagood, The Gabber

“From Surrealism, to the history of the banyan tree, to extreme storms, Warchut expertly covers a lot of fascinating territory in her debut novel. ‘Catastrophe Theory’ is a triumph.” — Chandra Prasad, author of “Mercury Boys and Damselfly”

“A beautifully-written modern saga of mother and daughter, told with grace and humor and wit. This book’s finely-wrought portrayals of old friendships and young love reminds us of what binds us together and also what can tear us apart... and keeps you on your toes til the final page!” — Cambra Overend, producer, SRO Productions

“In her stunning debut novel ‘Catastrophe Theory,’ Rebecca Lowry Warchut weaves a vivid world of fascinating characters and the unexpected ties that connect them all. At the Dali Museum in the eye of a hurricane, the real and surreal combine, revealing that the truths of life often exist somewhere between the two.” — Sydney Shepherd, actor and musician, Bandits on the Run