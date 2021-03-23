Reap what you sow: Bell Landscape Supply celebrates 10 years of growth

When Drum and the company celebrated their fifth anniversary, he said it didn't seem like much time had passed. However, at 10 years, he sees it a little differently.

"Looking back at it, 10 years ago doesn't seem that long until I look at my daughter, who was born five weeks after we opened, and now I can see it was quite a while back," Drum said.

Growing a business

Serendipitously, a misunderstanding in a conversation helped put Drum and his business where he is today.

Drum had been down on his luck in the landscaping business after the housing bubble burst at the end of the last decade. While he was making a plan for his future, he spoke with a family member, Dwayne Bell of Bell Construction Company Inc., and asked how the landscaping was going not long after he had done work on Bell's property. Bell had thought Drum was referring to plans that he and David Sherrill had for a landscaping supply business on the Bell Construction Property. Along with Adam Lasarsky, who would eventually transfer his share of the business to Bell and Sherrill, and after more conversation between all the parties, the plans for Drum to run the operation were beginning to take shape.