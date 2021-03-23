Reap what you sow: Bell Landscape Supply celebrates 10 years of growth

When Bell Landscape Supply opened its doors on March 5, 2011, Jason Drum waited.
And waited.
When he closed up shop for the day, not a single customer came through. After Drum put in what he said was nearly all of his life savings, to call it a disappointment would be an understatement.
"It was pretty disheartening," Drum said. He said for years he denied it was the opening day because it wasn't until two days later that the business made its first sale. "That wasn't the way we wanted to get it started. But I'll tell you when that first customer rolled in on Monday, organically, not a friend or relative, he just happened to see our sign out there, that's when I kind of had the feeling it might work."
That would be the first of what eventually would be many customers entering through the gates of the business. It's been 10 years since those early days and with plans for a new retail building on the property, it's safe to say business improved substantially over the past decade for Drum and Bell Landscape Supply.
Despite the inauspicious first day, Drum said business picked up in the second year and it turned a profit each year, save for in 2015 when Drum jokes he and the business were "kicked out" of the Bell Construction Company property. In reality, Bell Landscape Supply moved down Northside Drive slightly from Bell Construction Company so that traffic wouldn't be congested at the front of the original business that had been located there since 1965.
When Drum and the company celebrated their fifth anniversary, he said it didn't seem like much time had passed. However, at 10 years, he sees it a little differently.
"Looking back at it, 10 years ago doesn't seem that long until I look at my daughter, who was born five weeks after we opened, and now I can see it was quite a while back," Drum said.
Growing a business
Serendipitously, a misunderstanding in a conversation helped put Drum and his business where he is today.
Drum had been down on his luck in the landscaping business after the housing bubble burst at the end of the last decade. While he was making a plan for his future, he spoke with a family member, Dwayne Bell of Bell Construction Company Inc., and asked how the landscaping was going not long after he had done work on Bell's property. Bell had thought Drum was referring to plans that he and David Sherrill had for a landscaping supply business on the Bell Construction Property. Along with Adam Lasarsky, who would eventually transfer his share of the business to Bell and Sherrill, and after more conversation between all the parties, the plans for Drum to run the operation were beginning to take shape.
But several factors at the time didn't make it the right move for the others involved, Drum said. Or at least for them to be the ones with all the investment put into it without a clear idea of how profitable the business would be. So Drum suggested that he wouldn't just be the one running it, but would be a business partner. Drum credits his wife, Kelly Drum, with continuing to push him forward and support him in investing as a business partner, not just as a manager.
Now with skin in the game, Drum and his business partners' plan was no longer just an idea, but a reality. Now he was the president and co-owner of Bell Landscape Supply.
"It was a nervous time, we didn't know what the business was going to do," Drum said.
Drum said he didn't plan on this career when he was in college earning a communications degree. But after a year working in the media, he decided he was better off getting his hands dirty with landscaping. Starting in 1999, his passion for the business of landscaping began to grow. After working for others, the chance to came to work for himself. He wouldn't be the sole owner of Bell Landscape Supply, but much of its success would ride on how he operated the business.
What started with six piles of mulch, 30 pallets of stone and a few mounds of gravel grew into what Bell Landscape Supply is now. Drum bills the business as a one-stop-shop for landscaping needs both for contractors and everyday people looking to spruce up their property. He said once the plant nursery was added, it wasn't hard to picture what the business could become.
"When we added that portion, along with the other materials, I started to see people wanted to come to one place for everything," Drum said. "In 2014, we could see it was really going to work."
He said there have been lean years despite only one year of not posting a profit, but that growth has been steady over the last decade.
Along with the supplies, he said investing in his customers and their projects are both what motivates him as a person and as a business owner looking to see customers return or give positive reviews by word-of-mouth. He said the team of employees has a passion for the business and their clients as well.
"The success for me is when I can help somebody who has an issue and they felt like they can't get it solved, then they come to me the next year and say 'This is the best my lawn has looked, ever,' or 'That patio you recommended that landscaper to put in, that's fantastic, we love it.' That means more to me than any dollar amount," Drum said.
