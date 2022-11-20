Real story of the Pilgrims gives Thanksgiving a whole new meaning

Thanksgiving, a great secular holiday with spiritual overtones, will soon be on us again. We, if we are fortunate, will be up to our shoulders in mashed potatoes and dressing and awash in giblet gravy.

One of the very first holidays taught to children is the story of how decent people, fleeing religious tyranny came to America, found themselves in a place where the climate was a bit cooler than they had expected, and yet, with the assistance of friendly Native Americans, survived and eventually prospered. They had intended to make landfall in northern Virginia.

As a sort of “thank you,” the settlers invited the Native people to share a great feast with them, giving thanks to the spirit over us all.

This is all true enough. Recently, however, I was reading a book by Bill Bryson, one of my favorite authors, who cleared up some points on Ye Olde Pilgrims that needed clearing up. The book was “Made in America: An Informal History of the English Language in the United States” (New York: Harper, 1995).

Bryson is the rare author who combines good stories with interesting details and asides and enough humor to keep the caravan moving along. He has authored more than 30 books, mostly about travel, science and language, and most of which I have read. All are also packed with humor.

You may have heard of his 1998 book, “A Walk in the Woods,” which was made into a 2015 movie starring Robert Redford and Nick Nolte. The book concerns a hike Bryson and a friend took on the Appalachian Trail, which stretches from Georgia to Maine. While on the trek, Bryson injects trivia, humor, suspense — black bears also travel the Appalachian Trail — in a casual style. You feel as you read Bryson’s books, that he stopped at your house to have a cup of coffee with you and you just asked him, “Well, what have you been up to since I last saw you?”

Back to the Pilgrims — 102 of them survived the nine and a half week voyage across the North Atlantic on a ship about the size of a modern tennis court (80-90 feet of main deck). They departed England on Sept. 16, 1620, and spotted Cape Cod on Nov. 11, after 66 days at sea.

Let’s see — that was 135 Pilgrims and their luggage, bedding, clothing, etc., plus an unknown number of crew and their gear, spare sails, rope, boards, barrels of food and water. And you thought the airline seats were crowded.

Did I mention that no one thought to bring a cow, a horse, a plough or fishing gear?

“They were, in short,” Bryson observes, “dangerously unprepared for the rigors ahead, and they demonstrated their incompetence in the most dramatic possible way: by dying in droves.” Although they might come face-to-face with hostile natives, it is doubtful that anyone except a diminutive Capt. Miles Standish had ever fired a gun. Oh yes, and it is doubtful if any of them had ever done actual get-your-hands-dirty farming.

One Pilgrim died en route—but two were born during the voyage. Six Pilgrims died during the first two weeks ashore, eight more died the next month, 17 more perished in February, and 13 more in March.

This gives Thanksgiving a whole new meaning: they were thanking God that they had not all perished.

By the way, while we’re debunking myths, the story about coming ashore and stepping onto Plymouth Rock is not to be believed. No one in their right mind would ferry people from the Mayflower to the beach and then deliberately stop by a large boulder while navigating “heaving” seas. No. You would try to land your craft on a soft, sandy beach. That is, if you wanted to use your small boat more than once.

The Pilgrims’ story can be read in “History of Plimouth (sic) Plantation” by William Bradford. Bradford served as the colony’s governor, helped write the famous Mayflower Compact and was, in part, responsible for the first Thanksgiving. He has been called “the most important Pilgrim” with good reason.

By the way, they did not refer to themselves as Pilgrims, but as “saints,” while those not part of their group were referred to as “strangers.”

The native people were not sure of the intentions of these new arrivals and avoided making contact with them for months. Finally, two “Indians” presented themselves, both of whom spoke some English, learned from contact with fishermen who had been coming to the Grand Banks for years.

The Indians taught the saints how to plant corn and shared their food with these strange people.

Personally, I always get the Pilgrims, the Puritans and the Quakers mixed up in my mind. I think they all (except for the women) looked like the smiling, healthy man on the Quaker Oats products, in his black and white outfit.

Some people think that the fellow is supposed to be William Penn, who gets credit for the colony of Pennsylvania (literally Penn’s Woods). The Quakers, who were persecuted back home in England, come through history as real heroes, with their core values of honesty, integrity, purity and strength. They were known for their fair treatment of the Native Americans they encountered. Also, they were tolerant of people who did not necessarily worship their creator in the same manner that they did.

You already know that a big, hot bowl of their oatmeal is good on a cold morning. It was the morning fuel of choice in the Stonestreet household when brother Jeff and I were growing up.

The Quaker brand is 134 years old and is owned by PepsiCo. I understand that the company people refer to the smiling Quaker on their labels as Larry. Go figure.