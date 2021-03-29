Ready to hit the road: Local band looks to contribute to community

Many people were forced to find new ways to pass time in 2020. Some people decided to become more active, others decided to catch up on television shows they may have missed while some even picked up new hobbies entirely.
However, there were those, like Ed Quijano, that were already working in the background on a project that were suddenly given more time to perfect it.
Quijano’s project? Forming a band.
The band, Wagon Load A Trouble, will finally get its debut on April 3.
Wagon Load A Trouble, a band that prides itself on the sounds of classic country music, rockabilly, and western swing, has been the brainchild of Quijano since his time living in Bloomington, Illinois. When he retired after more than 30 years at State Farm Insurance, he carried the band name and concept down to Mooresville and began looking to rebuild the band with new, local members in 2019.
To find the band members to refill out the roster, he posted on the website BandMix.com, which works as a job board, of sorts, for those looking to join a band or find new band members. After searching for more than a year, Quijano found everything he was looking for.
“We finally got to a point where we felt like we were ready and had the right mix of people and then COVID hit,” Quijano said. “So we were trying to see the silver lining and we decided that we would use the time to hone our craft and be ready, which I believe we are.”
And, much like Quijano, these new band members are not just accomplished musicians, they are also very successful in their chosen careers. The band’s bass player, Steve Taylor, is a retired NASA engineer while the band’s pedal steel player, Jay Henson, is the owner of a successful landscape architecture firm.
According to Quijano, all of these band members coming from different professions created a unique, board meeting-like atmosphere when they get together for practices.
“You don’t check out of your experiences, especially in leadership, just because you’re in a band,” he said. “You’ll hear us talk about things like ‘process improvement.’ Who does that in a band?
“We laugh at ourselves because you don’t just jettison your vernacular because you’re in a honkytonk band.”
However, even though the band is made up of people looking to have some fun playing classic country music, their main goal is to contribute and give back to the community in whatever way they can.
“On our website it says ‘Your mission is our mission’ and we really mean that,” Quijano said. “We ask ‘what is it that you’re trying to accomplish?’ so that we could help draw attention to what you do.”
As an example, the band has already reached out to the Mooresville-based FeedNC to offer up their services for a future event.
“We want to make the event worthwhile for the people holding it,” Quijano added. “We want to enhance events so that it can accomplish what the organization is set out to do.”
Wagon Load of Trouble will make their debut on April 3 at Noble Smoke, a barbecue restaurant in Charlotte and the nerves are starting to build for the band.
“We weren’t nervous until now,” Quijano said with a laugh. “We’ve been really cozy in my living room practicing. I’ll probably invite a few friends over so we can play in front a bit of a crowd before we step on stage.”
For more information on Wagon Load A Trouble, visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Wagon-Load-A-Trouble-256849741044437/?ref=page_internal.