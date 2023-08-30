Livestock and fair entries began to stream into the Iredell County Fairgrounds in Troutman on Tuesday as activity began to ramp up for the beginning of the 2023 Iredell County Agricultural Fair this weekend.

Iredell County Extension Director Nancy Keith directed traffic in the exhibition halls as 4-H, Iredell County Extension and Community Association and area garden clubs set up their displays.

In the midway, B&K Carnival owner Brian Bitner was supervising as the 25 rides and attractions were in the process of being set up, a two-day process for him and his workers. For those looking to ride, it is $20 per person for wristbands for unlimited rides, but individual ride tickets are also available.

Opening ceremonies begin at 5 p.m. Friday with the official ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for 7 p.m. General admission is $5, and children younger than 6 get in free.

Gates open Sept. 2-4 and Sept. 9 at 3 p.m. On all other nights gates open at 5 p.m. Gates close every night at 11 p.m. On Sept. 7, children in grades K-12 and veterans get in free, as well as those 60 and older for Thursday’s Senior Citizens Night.

The fair is sponsored by the Statesville Kiwanis Club and proceeds are distributed for scholarships for local students.