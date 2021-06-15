Reading in the Real World: After-school program aims to engage students with reading, media

The program is free but only so many spots are available. It begins at 2:30 p.m., when summer school lets out, and students are taken home or picked up at 5 p.m. Wasson said the YMCA is helping provide transportation for students.

The program aims to keep students engaged in their education during the summer. Along with the reading program, there will be speakers who provide some inspiration as they share their experiences, Wasson said. Brian Summers also is helping organize many of the activities and speakers.

She said having speakers who come from the community, like Breon Borders, a cornerback with the Tennessee Titans, helps students see themselves in successful situations in the future.

“So, if they can pull themselves up by their bootstraps, I can, too,” Wasson said.

Along with the educational focus, there also are activities and field trips planned for students to get them out of the classroom and into the real world.

The after-school program also aims to help parents who are working or otherwise occupied during the day by keeping students engaged instead of just sitting at home. Wasson said the program also gives them a place to quietly study and avoid distractions, even positive ones, that might be at home.