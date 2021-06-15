Reading in the Real World: After-school program aims to engage students with reading, media

Summertime doesn’t mean students’ brains have to go on vacation.
Kim Wasson and others are hoping to keep students engaged this summer with the “Reading in the Real World” after-school program at Third Creek Middle School. She said her previous work with youth and a conversation with Principal Marlene Scott motivated her to help out students this summer.
“We know that a lot of these kids are still in dire need of reading assistance,” Wasson said. “So even though they may be going to summer school, it’s still an opportunity for us to spend some time with them really focus on reading.”
She said reading was fundamental to learning other subjects in school, so improving students in that area would help them in other subjects as well.
Wasson said teaching students different forms of media is one of the ways to get them to engage with reading. By the end of summer, students will have three broadcasts — mostly on YouTube — to show and share with others. With the role of social media in young people’s lives, the program hopes to have them learn skills that can be translated into the real world.
By researching and reading up on how to make their own shows on their chosen subjects, Wasson believes that whether behind the camera or in front of it, students will be motivated to read and learn, and that will translate to the classroom.
The program is free but only so many spots are available. It begins at 2:30 p.m., when summer school lets out, and students are taken home or picked up at 5 p.m. Wasson said the YMCA is helping provide transportation for students.
The program aims to keep students engaged in their education during the summer. Along with the reading program, there will be speakers who provide some inspiration as they share their experiences, Wasson said. Brian Summers also is helping organize many of the activities and speakers.
She said having speakers who come from the community, like Breon Borders, a cornerback with the Tennessee Titans, helps students see themselves in successful situations in the future.
“So, if they can pull themselves up by their bootstraps, I can, too,” Wasson said.
Along with the educational focus, there also are activities and field trips planned for students to get them out of the classroom and into the real world.
The after-school program also aims to help parents who are working or otherwise occupied during the day by keeping students engaged instead of just sitting at home. Wasson said the program also gives them a place to quietly study and avoid distractions, even positive ones, that might be at home.
For Scott, programs like this and others help get students involved. Once she saw Wasson’s proposal — as well as her previous work with the Angel Wings Foundation — she wanted to bring it to Third Creek. Scott said with a focus on current events and the role of media, the real-world application of the program’s efforts is obvious.
“We need to be utilizing that opportunity to expand their knowledge and help them have some access to where there’s hope out there and this is the way that to get it,” Scott said.
If successful, she’d like to take the program to other schools.
For information on Reading in the Real World, call Wasson at 704-761-9945.
Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL