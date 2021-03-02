Read Across America Day takes place via drive-thru at Civic Center

The Cat in the Hat probably wished it wore more than that on a chilly Tuesday morning at the Statesville Civic Center, but it wasn’t stopping the Read Across America Day Celebration drive-thru set up by the Iredell County Partnership for Young Children.

“We are celebrating literacy and reading,” Lisa Familo said. She is the executive director of the Iredell County Partnership for Young Children. “The intention of today is to get to help children really enjoy literacy.”

She said the rhyming that is a characteristic of many Dr. Seuss books appeals to younger readers, making him the perfect choice considering National Read Across America Day takes place on March 2, the late author’s birthday. March is also National Reading Month.

“It’s just about making reading fun,” Familo said.

Iredell County Partnership for Young Children prepared 200 Dr. Seuss-themed bags that contained a book, a craft, activities, and a snack. Parents driving received a resource bag with information about services offered by the Partnership as well as educational materials.