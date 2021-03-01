 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Read Across America Day celebration to be held at the Statesville Civic Center
0 comments
top story

Read Across America Day celebration to be held at the Statesville Civic Center

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
2-27 South Read 5

A drive-thru Read Across America event will be held today at the Statesville Civic Center.

 FILE PHOTO

The Iredell County Partnership for Young Children is hosting a free, drive-thru, Read Across America Day Celebration today from 10 a.m. to noon at the Statesville Civic Center.

The month of March is National Reading Month and each year, National Read Across America Day is celebrated on March 2, the birthday of Dr. Seuss. The day was established in 1998 by the National Education Association (NEA) to help kids get excited about reading.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The partnership has long celebrated Read Across America Day with a Dr. Seuss inspired celebration. This year, the celebration will continue as a drive-thru event where families can bring their young children and receive materials (while supplies last) to celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday at home.

The event will provide families with children ages birth-5 with a fun, safe way to celebrate Read Across America Day. Each child will receive a Dr. Seuss bag that contains a book, a craft, a few fun activities and a snack. Each parent will receive a resource bag with information about services offered by the Partnership as well as educational materials.

Reading is a key life skill that opens the door to social development, personal progress and economic mobility over a lifetime. “Not to mention it’s fun”, said Peyton Goins, literacy coordinator of the Iredell County Partnership for Young Children. “Reading broadens our imagination and takes us to exciting new places. It opens our minds to new possibilities and allows us to be explorers, detectives and heroes.”

As Dr. Seuss said, “The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go.”

More Information

 
The Iredell County Partnership for Young Children (ICPYC) is a 501 (c)(3), nonprofit organization, dedicated to measurably increasing learning and healthy development of children birth to age five in Iredell County. ICPYC provides services focused on raising the quality of early care and education, supporting families, advancing child health, and expanding literacy. For more information, call (704) 878-9980 or visit http://www.iredellsmartstart.org/. ICPYC is located at 734 Salisbury Road.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Deal reached to get Calif. kids back in classrooms

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert