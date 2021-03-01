Read Across America Day celebration to be held at the Statesville Civic Center

The Iredell County Partnership for Young Children is hosting a free, drive-thru, Read Across America Day Celebration today from 10 a.m. to noon at the Statesville Civic Center.

The month of March is National Reading Month and each year, National Read Across America Day is celebrated on March 2, the birthday of Dr. Seuss. The day was established in 1998 by the National Education Association (NEA) to help kids get excited about reading.

The partnership has long celebrated Read Across America Day with a Dr. Seuss inspired celebration. This year, the celebration will continue as a drive-thru event where families can bring their young children and receive materials (while supplies last) to celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday at home.

The event will provide families with children ages birth-5 with a fun, safe way to celebrate Read Across America Day. Each child will receive a Dr. Seuss bag that contains a book, a craft, a few fun activities and a snack. Each parent will receive a resource bag with information about services offered by the Partnership as well as educational materials.