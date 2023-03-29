It isn’t an April Fool’s joke: Troutman residents will have to drive a little further this April if they want a taste of Randy’s Bar B Que.

The restaurant announced Tuesday that it plans to consolidate by closing its Troutman location and focus on one location in Statesville. In the Facebook post announcing the news, it said this will allow for extended hours at its Statesville location.

“It is with a heavy heart we have come to a very hard but necessary decision. We are so blessed and grateful to our employees’ dedication & hard work. We have been able to hire & retain almost a full staff but still struggle at times to cover some of the expected & normal staffing issues (sickness & vacations etc),” the restaurant stated on Facebook.

The post said they had weighed the advantages of each location with consideration of parking and drive-thru — which they couldn’t add in Troutman — along with other factors led to the decision that Statesville is the most feasible for Randy’s Bar B Que.

The Troutman location will be closed as of April 1 at 8 p.m. with normal hours at both locations this week.

“We regret having to make this decision, however we feel it is best for the future of Randy’s BBQ. We are grateful to the Town of Troutman and continued support over the years. We feel so blessed and grateful to have you all as customers. We love all our customers, and we will miss anyone that may not be able to travel to our Statesville location and look forward to seeing everyone soon. We will never be able to fully express our gratitude to each of our patrons & employees! We Love Troutman & will miss 103 N. Main St. Location, but this is not the end for Randy’s BBQ — We will see you in Statesville!”