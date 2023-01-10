Randy Marion Ford Lincoln led Home Instead’s effort to help seniors

Employees at Randy Marion Ford Lincoln of Statesville led the way in Home Instead’s® annual Be a Santa to a Senior® program (BASTAS) by providing 80 presents to nursing-home residents and 15 additional presents to seniors who are still in their homes. Overall, Home Instead of Statesville’s effort included at least 11 businesses or organizations that helped gather more than 2,400 gifts for more than 800 seniors in Iredell County and surrounding communities.

Randy Marion Ford Lincoln Customer Relations Manager Erin Roosa said this was the dealership’s first time with BASTAS participation.

“Employees who wanted to participate requested the seniors’ gift-tags. Once bought, gifts were collected in a Randy Marion van to be delivered. Forty-five employees took part, and five employees handled the delivery of the 95 total presents. We took most of the presents to Accordious of Mooresville on Dec. 21. Because of the COVID-19 and other influenza protocols at Accordious, we weren’t able to see the seniors receive their gifts. We were excited to assist in creating a special holiday for these seniors. Buying the gifts was fun and brought some Christmas joy to us as well,” Erin said.

Home Instead Home Care Consultant Darla Corah spearheaded the overall BASTAS organizational effort. “Randy Marion Ford Lincoln of Statesville was the top sponsor, and we really appreciate its efforts. Everyone who contributed in some way are angels as far as we’re concerned,” said Darla, a CNA who has taken part in Home Instead’s BASTAS programs since joining the franchise in 2007 as a Care Professional.

In addition to Randy Marion Ford Lincoln of Statesville, Darla named the other assisting businesses and organizations:

Village Tap House in Mooresville

Ahlara International Day Spa and Boutique in Mooresville

Mooresville Chamber of Commerce

Mooresville Exchange Club

Kewaunee Scientific Of Statesville

Groucho’s Deli of Statesville

Carolina Tan & Wellness of Statesville

Walmart Super Center of Statesville

Simply Caring of Statesville

Allen Tate Realtors of Statesville

“Each business and organization went above and beyond. We at Home Instead want to give a huge shoutout to all who participated. While Randy Marion Ford Lincoln of Statesville delivered its presents Dec. 21, we were delivering some gifts up to two days before Christmas,” Darla said.

Tracey and Creighton Gibson celebrated 20 years of award-winning Home Instead franchise ownership in November. The Gibsons noted: “BASTAS is a franchise tradition and always has been our biggest give-back project of the year. It’s never been about how much we give. It’s always been about how much we love to give and how much we love seeing the joy on those seniors’ faces when it is possible to do that. Those smiles are why we do what we do each and every day as an in-home senior-care company.”

In North America this December, more than 200 Home Instead franchises participated in BASTAS programs and collectively delivered more than 75,000 gifts. In 2002 when they started their franchise, the Gibsons knew there were seniors in their area who had no family, were isolated and had experienced the loss of a loved one. Furthermore, the holiday season finds many older adults struggling to make ends meet. The Gibsons were determined to help.

Each senior receives a gift bag with essential items, including a toothbrush, toothpaste, cleaning supplies, laundry supplies, plus the things he or she requested. Among the most requested items are socks, towels, blankets, robes, pajamas and crossword puzzles.

“The BASTAS program generates the Christmas spirit as everyone gives without truly knowing the result,” the Gibsons said. “If you donated to the BASTAS effort, we want to extend our appreciation for your generosity. You made a senior very happy during this holiday season.”

To learn more about the Home Instead franchise in Statesville, Mooresville or Taylorsville or to inquire about services or employment opportunities, call 704-924-9909 or go online at https://www.homeinstead.com/location/455/home-care-services/. All Home Instead Care Professionals are screened, trained and insured.