Randy Marion Chevrolet puts Iredell Day Services' van back on the road
Randy Marion Chevrolet puts Iredell Day Services' van back on the road

Tammie Money, right, executive director of Iredell Adult Day Services, and Ronnie Perry, new car sales manager at Randy Marion Ford Statesville, show the nonprofit agency's van that the dealership recently repaired and installed new tires on for free.

Thanks to Rhyne Scott with Randy Marion Chevrolet of Statesville, the clients of Iredell Adult Day Services will be able to enjoy an occasional field trip.

The agency’s van needed extensive work and tires. Randy Marion Chevrolet donated the repairs, parts and tires.

Iredell Adult Day Services is a community nonprofit agency that provides care for adults who are not capable of staying by themselves during the day. It provides its clients with breakfast, lunch, a snack, physical exercise, games and social interaction with their peers. The goal is to keep adults who need supervision and assistance as independent and active as possible.

If you have a loved one who needs these services, call 704-873-0720 to ask about the agency’s two-day free trial.

