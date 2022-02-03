Randy Marion Chevrolet puts Iredell Day Services' van back on the road

Thanks to Rhyne Scott with Randy Marion Chevrolet of Statesville, the clients of Iredell Adult Day Services will be able to enjoy an occasional field trip.

Iredell Adult Day Services is a community nonprofit agency that provides care for adults who are not capable of staying by themselves during the day. It provides its clients with breakfast, lunch, a snack, physical exercise, games and social interaction with their peers. The goal is to keep adults who need supervision and assistance as independent and active as possible.