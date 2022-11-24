Raleigh man charged with felony statutory sex offense, disseminating obscenities in Iredell case

A search of social media accounts led to the arrest of a Raleigh man after a report of inappropriate conduct with an underage girl, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a news release.

Bryan Aldair Muniz-Cordoba, 23, was charged with two counts of felony statutory sex offense with a child less than 15 years old and one count of felony disseminating obscenities. He was arrested in Wake County and a magistrate there ordered him held without bond. He was brought to Iredell County and appeared before District Court Judge Ed Hedrick who set a $325,000 bond.

Campbell said Detective Jaime Welborn of the Special Victims Unit began an investigation in mid-July after a report was received concerning an inappropriate relationship with an underage girl.

Welborn applied for and was granted search warrants for social media accounts used by Muniz-Cordoba to communicate with the girl, Campbell said.

Welborn obtained arrest warrants for Muniz-Cordoba and he was entered as a wanted person.

On Nov.16, the Cary Police Department found Muniz-Cordoba and he was taken into custody.