 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Raleigh man charged with felony statutory sex offense, disseminating obscenities in Iredell case

  • 0

A search of social media accounts led to the arrest of a Raleigh man after a report of inappropriate conduct with an underage girl, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a news release.

Bryan Aldair Muniz-Cordoba, 23, was charged with two counts of felony statutory sex offense with a child less than 15 years old and one count of felony disseminating obscenities. He was arrested in Wake County and a magistrate there ordered him held without bond. He was brought to Iredell County and appeared before District Court Judge Ed Hedrick who set a $325,000 bond.

Campbell said Detective Jaime Welborn of the Special Victims Unit began an investigation in mid-July after a report was received concerning an inappropriate relationship with an underage girl.

Welborn applied for and was granted search warrants for social media accounts used by Muniz-Cordoba to communicate with the girl, Campbell said.

People are also reading…

Welborn obtained arrest warrants for Muniz-Cordoba and he was entered as a wanted person.

On Nov.16, the Cary Police Department found Muniz-Cordoba and he was taken into custody. 

MUNIZ.JPG

Muniz-Cordoba
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

The Potential Future Of Daylight Saving Time

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert