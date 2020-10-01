Rainbow Kidz Director Leigh Ann Darty named Paul Harris Fellow

On Thursday, Rotary Club of Greater Statesville inducted Rainbow Kidz Director Leigh Ann Darty into the Paul Harris Society in appreciation for the work she does in the Iredell County community.

Rotary’s Paul Harris Fellow recognition honors outstanding service to the community.

“Today we are reminded of how grateful we are to have community members like Leigh Ann who foster the ideal of service and unselfishly give to others,” said Rotary Foundation Chair Maureen Moore. “Leigh Ann supports and guides children and young adults who are dealing with the loss of life. Her love, kindness and big heart are felt by everyone that she works with.”

Created in 2005, Rainbow Kidz is the in-school pediatric grief counseling program of Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County. The program serves more than 500 students at schools across Iredell County and through individual sessions.

“I am so honored to do this work, and am incredibly grateful for the support of Rotary and of this community,” Darty said.