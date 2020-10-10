Rain nor pandemic stops Michele Cook from raising money, awareness

"As usual, it's rainy, as it is almost every year that we're here," Cook said. The Troutman ESC Park at least has a pavilion now, something Cook and others could have used a few years ago. "One year, before this was built, we had tents, there was literally a hurricane going through. We only had one up with the T-shirts underneath it and people were literally there holding the poles down. But of course, on the Troutman walk, there's typically rain … but that's not going to stop us. And neither is COVID."

"It's nice to know, I mean, it's awful to know, but it's nice to know you're not alone. There are so many other people out there dealing with it as well. And my true hope personally, is that it will end the stigma. Many people's hope is it will help end the stigma because people look at it as if it's how they look at any brain disorder. You can't wear a cast on your head, so people understand," Cook said. "But there's like a stigma with it and so a lot of people don't even want to say that they have Alzheimer's, that they're dealing with it. It's kind of embarrassing in a way. So we want to end that stigma. Nothing anybody did wrong, it's just what's going on in your body, so that they know they're just they're not alone."