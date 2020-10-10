Rain nor pandemic stops Michele Cook from raising money, awareness

Rain and a pandemic weren't going to stop Michele Cook on Saturday.
She's been out there in a hurricane before as she and the Alzheimer's Association hope to bring awareness to an issue that affects 5.8 million Americans.
"As usual, it's rainy, as it is almost every year that we're here," Cook said. The Troutman ESC Park at least has a pavilion now, something Cook and others could have used a few years ago. "One year, before this was built, we had tents, there was literally a hurricane going through. We only had one up with the T-shirts underneath it and people were literally there holding the poles down. But of course, on the Troutman walk, there's typically rain … but that's not going to stop us. And neither is COVID."
Cook and others involved in the Walk to End Alzheimer's hope to raise $20,000 for the Alzheimer's Association and fight the stigma that comes with Alzheimer's disease.
"It's nice to know, I mean, it's awful to know, but it's nice to know you're not alone. There are so many other people out there dealing with it as well. And my true hope personally, is that it will end the stigma. Many people's hope is it will help end the stigma because people look at it as if it's how they look at any brain disorder. You can't wear a cast on your head, so people understand," Cook said. "But there's like a stigma with it and so a lot of people don't even want to say that they have Alzheimer's, that they're dealing with it. It's kind of embarrassing in a way. So we want to end that stigma. Nothing anybody did wrong, it's just what's going on in your body, so that they know they're just they're not alone."
Normally, the walk would be a large, organized event. But with the coronavirus still spreading, a more social distancing-friendly plan was needed. This year the walk was done mostly with small groups of family and friends or small groups from organizations. The message was the same, even if there wasn't a centralized event.
There were 19 walks across Iredell County on Saturday, not including some of the smaller groups and individuals taking part. The event in Troutman also had a promising garden so people could show their support and show the different ways the disease affects people directly and indirectly. Each flower or decoration had a meaning, with blue indicating someone has Alzheimer’s or dementia, yellow for supporting or caring for someone with it, purple showing that someone lost someone to the disease, and orange to show support for the cause and the Alzheimer’s Association vision of a world without the disease.
Cook is one of the event organizers and works in senior care.
She put down a purple flower as she lost her father to the disease earlier this year. Earlier, she would have been represented by a yellow flower as she was supporting her father, Chuck. She said her experience helped teach her even more about the nature of Alzheimer's as she said now they realized he was likely dealing with the disease well before his official diagnosis.
"Every single person that has it is different. And yet so many things are similar," Cook said.
Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States according to the Alzheimer's Association.
The Alzheimer’s Association works diligently to serve the 180,000 North Carolina residents living with the disease and the 479,000 family and friends who provide care to them. For more information on Alzheimer’s disease, go to alz.org/10signs. People are also encouraged to call 1-800-272-3900 if they need information or support in relation to the disease.
To make a donation, go to https://www.alz.org/get-involved-now/donate.
