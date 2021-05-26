Radiography program class achieves 100-percent pass rate on exam

The 2021 graduates of Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute's Radiography Program have earned, on their first attempt, a 100-percent pass rate on the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists (ARRT) exam. Pictured are (front row, from left) Brodie Smith of Statesville, Lucas Huffman of Morganton, Steven Jared Austin of Lenoir, Kenneth Nathan Propst of Hickory and Savannah Turner of Lawndale; (back row) Radiography Program Director Amber Edwards, Rita London of Newton, Megan Minton of Lenoir, Cassidy Howard of Sherrill’s Ford, Alexis Smith of Morganton, Savannah Waters of Morganton, Andrea O’Neil of Morganton, Sheena Jernigan of Granite Falls, Kirsten Hartley of Granite Falls, Merritt Murphy of Hudson and Radiography Clinical Coordinator Lindsay Runion. Students who are interested in the radiography program at CCC&TI, can call 828-726-2711 or visit www.cccti.edu.