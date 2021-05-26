The 2021 graduates of Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute's Radiography Program have earned, on their first attempt, a 100-percent pass rate on the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists (ARRT) exam. Pictured are (front row, from left) Brodie Smith of Statesville, Lucas Huffman of Morganton, Steven Jared Austin of Lenoir, Kenneth Nathan Propst of Hickory and Savannah Turner of Lawndale; (back row) Radiography Program Director Amber Edwards, Rita London of Newton, Megan Minton of Lenoir, Cassidy Howard of Sherrill’s Ford, Alexis Smith of Morganton, Savannah Waters of Morganton, Andrea O’Neil of Morganton, Sheena Jernigan of Granite Falls, Kirsten Hartley of Granite Falls, Merritt Murphy of Hudson and Radiography Clinical Coordinator Lindsay Runion. Students who are interested in the radiography program at CCC&TI, can call 828-726-2711 or visit www.cccti.edu.
Radiography program class achieves 100-percent pass rate on exam
Related to this story
Most Popular
Balloons and birthdays go hand-in-hand, but the balloon Tom Poston’s family surprised him with Wednesday was a little bigger than usual: a hot…
- Updated
Adopt Merry and Pippin. Pippin and Merry are 5 weeks old.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from May 13-19. Li…
- Updated
Two people from Alexander County were arrested on felony drug charges after a traffic stop last week.
Integrated Design-Build firm A M King is embarking on its third major project for Cheney Brothers Inc. (CBI). The 72,142-square-foot dry wareh…
A little past 9:30 a.m. on May 14, our grandson, Blake Stonestreet, walked across a stage set up in the Jerry Richardson Football Stadium at U…
As Palmer Goforth tees off at Twin Oaks Golf Course on Saturday, you wouldn’t think he had been fighting cancer earlier this year.
When and how did you acquire the car?
- Updated
There’s not an ideal time to run out of fuel, but it was fortunate timing for the Troutman Police Department during a chase on Monday.
- Updated
Ryan Franklin needed a little help to hold the awards he received at Cool Springs Fire Department’s annual dinner Saturday.