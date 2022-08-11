Quilts of Valor presented to six North Iredell American Legion members

On Tuesday, Sharon Bormann and members Cathie Solomon, Jean Cable, and Sandy Palmer of the Grateful Quilters of Mooresville, a chapter of The Quilts of Valor Foundation, a nationwide foundation, came to the North Iredell American Legion Post 113 to present Quilts of Valor to six post members.

The Quilts of Valor honor service members who have been touched by war with comfort and healing. There have been 318,483 quilts awarded by Quilts of Valor nationwide.

The recipients were Bo Burwell, Kenny Shoemaker, Jason Riddle, Arnold Millsaps, Paul Rose and Don Lambert.

Post 113 expressed gratitude, not only to these servicemen, but to the Grateful Quilters of Mooresville and the Quilts of Valor Foundation.