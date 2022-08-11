 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Quilts of Valor presented to six North Iredell American Legion members

  • 0
image001.jpg

Recent Quilt of Valor recipients at American Legion Post 113 are, from left, Bo Burwell, Kenny Shoemaker, Christian Harris, accepting for his grandfather, Jason Riddle, Arnold Millsaps, Paul Rose and Don Lambert.

 Photo used with permission

On Tuesday, Sharon Bormann and members Cathie Solomon, Jean Cable, and Sandy Palmer of the Grateful Quilters of Mooresville, a chapter of The Quilts of Valor Foundation, a nationwide foundation, came to the North Iredell American Legion Post 113 to present Quilts of Valor to six post members.

The Quilts of Valor honor service members who have been touched by war with comfort and healing. There have been 318,483 quilts awarded by Quilts of Valor nationwide.

The recipients were Bo Burwell, Kenny Shoemaker, Jason Riddle, Arnold Millsaps, Paul Rose and Don Lambert.

Post 113 expressed gratitude, not only to these servicemen, but to the Grateful Quilters of Mooresville and the Quilts of Valor Foundation.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Pompeii archeological park: Robot-dog inspects inaccessible areas of the famous site

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert