Questions remain about thyroid cancer issues around Lake Norman

The Iredell County Health Department hoped to address some of the community's concerns with the elevated number of thyroid cancer in the area, but there are still many questions to be answered.
The health department published answers to some of the public's submitted questions from a canceled March meeting on the issue. The meeting was originally scheduled at South Iredell High School and would have had a panel of experts and elected officials, but precautions about public gatherings have caused the event to be postponed indefinitely.
Officials like North Carolina Sen. Vickie Sawyer are concerned about the higher than the average number of thyroid cancer cases but said the data from the soil, water, and air samples by the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality don't point to coal ash.
"As of right now, we cannot find a smoking gun. In other words, we don't know if it is just statistical," Sawyer said.
She said that the lack of tracking and research for thyroid cancer compared to other forms of cancer make it harder to get a full picture of the situation. But she still believes that there needs to be more research to explain the increased number of cases in the 28115 and 28117 zip codes in Mooresville.
"It definitely isn't the numbers," Sawyer said. "But as of the latest data that we got from 2018 we do have a higher rate of cancer based on the statistical models. So not discounting that there's an issue but we've tested the soil at five local schools that were constructed in and around the time that coal ash is being used to structure them. All of those came back negative."
One of the concerns of citizens involved Lake Norman High School as coal ash was used as fill during a construction project near the school in 2009. It was exposed by a different construction project in 2018, prompting concerns that it could lead to higher cancer rates in students.
Boen Nutting, the Director of Communications and Development for Iredell-Statesville Schools, said in an email that while 16 students were known to have a cancer of some sort that some of the cases happened before the students even began attending the school.
"We did try to go back and check on historical data regarding students at LNHS that had cancer. We determined that, in the history of the school and to the best of our knowledge, we have had 16 known students with some type of cancer as well as six employees who have had some type of cancer," Nutting said in an email. "Of the 16 students, four of those contracted cancer prior to arriving at LNHS as a student, and one contracted cancer after having graduated and in college. The various types of cancer include leukemia, brain cancer, thyroid cancer breast cancer, and lung cancer."
Concerns about thyroid cancer in the area of Lake Norman began in 2017 when it was noticed there were a higher than average number of cases. The overall percentage of cancer cases in Iredell County decreased from 2012 to 2017, but in the same period, incidences of thyroid cancers were stable according to a report by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services despite being higher.
Coal ash is stored by Duke Energy at Marshall Steam Station near Lake Norman. The McGuire Nuclear Station is also located on the lake. Duke Energy faces increased pressure after a 2014 spill of coal ash into the Dan River, which led to a settlement where Duke Energy agreed to remove nearly 80 million tons of coal ash from six facilities in North Carolina. Coal ash contains arsenic, lead and mercury, along with other heavy metals.
North Carolina Rep. John Fraley stated in the question and answer from the health department that there is no scientifically proven link between coal ash in water and cancer, but groups like Catawba Riverkeeper are also keeping an eye on the issue. Catawba Riverkeeper said in 2018 that there were "startlingly" high levels of radioactivity at 11 out of 18 plants they looked at, but Duke Energy pushed back saying there was no reason for concern.
Dr. Heather Stapleton, who is part of a Duke University scientific report on the incidence of thyroid cancer in Mooresville and elsewhere across the state said that a paper is currently under the peer review process with a scientific journal. She said in an email they hope to know more about its status in the next 30 days.
She noted that while the paper reports on thyroid cancer rates, it does not point to a potential environmental exposure that may be contributing to the disease.
"At this time we have not found anything suggestive with our environmental analyses," Stapleton said.
For the full Thyroid Cancer and Structural Coal Ash Facility Q&A from the health department, go to https://bit.ly/3kZcyFS.
Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.