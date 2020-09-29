Questions remain about thyroid cancer issues around Lake Norman

The Iredell County Health Department hoped to address some of the community's concerns with the elevated number of thyroid cancer in the area, but there are still many questions to be answered.

The health department published answers to some of the public's submitted questions from a canceled March meeting on the issue. The meeting was originally scheduled at South Iredell High School and would have had a panel of experts and elected officials, but precautions about public gatherings have caused the event to be postponed indefinitely.

Officials like North Carolina Sen. Vickie Sawyer are concerned about the higher than the average number of thyroid cancer cases but said the data from the soil, water, and air samples by the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality don't point to coal ash.

"As of right now, we cannot find a smoking gun. In other words, we don't know if it is just statistical," Sawyer said.

She said that the lack of tracking and research for thyroid cancer compared to other forms of cancer make it harder to get a full picture of the situation. But she still believes that there needs to be more research to explain the increased number of cases in the 28115 and 28117 zip codes in Mooresville.