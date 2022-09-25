Queen Elizabeth was embodiment of 'keep calm and carry on'

The queen was, arguably, the most recognizable woman in the world. At one time, it was said that the sun never set on the British Empire. Following the end of World War II, Queen Elizabeth II oversaw the peaceful dissolution of much of that empire.

Elizabeth actually wore a uniform and was a mechanic and driver during the war, presumably freeing up a man for service with a rifle.

When she was in England, she was the head of the Church of England. When she was in Scotland, she was a Presbyterian and head of the Church of Scotland.

She was the very embodiment of “keep calm and carry on.”

Perhaps you watched some the funeral ceremonies of Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor, better known to the world as Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, on TV last Monday morning. The Brits certainly know how to do pomp and ceremony.

Besides being Queen of England, Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland, Her Majesty was also head of the British Commonwealth of Nations, an association of 56 member states most of which are former territories of the British Empire. The likeness of Her Majesty graced the currency and postage stamps of many of these member nations. In case you wondered, a United States dollar is worth 0.89 British pound sterling. A pound sterling then, is worth $1.14 U.S. dollars.

One runs out of superlatives when speaking about the late queen. Her son, Charles, will have to be very royal, indeed.

Now she belongs to the ages.