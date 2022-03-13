Quality, compassionate care: Ken Poindexter says going to Iredell Memorial was best decision as he fights life-threatening cancer

While at Iredell Memorial Hospital, he was told he needed radiation in several different places.

“Choosing to go to Iredell Memorial Hospital was a great decision because it led me to the radiation therapy center,” he said.

And, it was there, at the J. Allen Knox Radiation Therapy Center, where he knew he could stop searching for the best care, because he had found it at Iredell.

Upon receiving his radiation treatment, Poindexter was relieved when doctors explained to him the side effects of radiation and what to expect; he had not received that thorough of an explanation at centers he visited previously.

“The doctor at the center here actually told me exactly what was going to happen and what to expect. I was much more prepared this time,” said Poindexter.

Because of intense pain in his shoulder, Poindexter received 10 days of targeted radiation on his shoulder, taking the discomfort away.

Poindexter was highly impressed with the excellent radiation therapy treatment he received right here in his home county.