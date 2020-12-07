PUTTING THE MERRY IN CHRISTMAS: Toy ride, collection spot working to get gifts to children

The thought of any child going without a toy for Christmas is one Keith Bills cannot fathom.

Bills is trying to make sure that doesn’t happen.

He’s teaming up with Brandon McNeely of Salisbury’s Blue Collar Cycle Company for a ride Saturday and the cost of admission is two new toys — one for the start of the ride in Statesville and then other to be donated at Blue Collar.

McNeely said Blue Collar has held rides for Rowan Helping Ministries in the past. Learning that this year, with people out of work due to the pandemic, the need for toys is greater than in the past, the idea of a toy drive was floated around.

Bills heard about the effort and decided he wanted to be involved. “I prayed about it and knew I couldn’t stand the thought of a child not getting a toy for Christmas,” he said.

Through a live video on Facebook, Bills began spreading the word about plans for a ride Saturday in an effort to make sure any child in need will experience the thrill of getting a new toy.

And, he said, it’s a way to pay tribute to his own father, who passed away two years ago. The toy drive is being called “Bub’s Ride” in honor of Bills’ father.