PUTTING THE MERRY IN CHRISTMAS: Toy ride, collection spot working to get gifts to children

The thought of any child going without a toy for Christmas is one Keith Bills cannot fathom.
Bills is trying to make sure that doesn’t happen.
He’s teaming up with Brandon McNeely of Salisbury’s Blue Collar Cycle Company for a ride Saturday and the cost of admission is two new toys — one for the start of the ride in Statesville and then other to be donated at Blue Collar.
McNeely said Blue Collar has held rides for Rowan Helping Ministries in the past. Learning that this year, with people out of work due to the pandemic, the need for toys is greater than in the past, the idea of a toy drive was floated around.
Bills heard about the effort and decided he wanted to be involved. “I prayed about it and knew I couldn’t stand the thought of a child not getting a toy for Christmas,” he said.
Through a live video on Facebook, Bills began spreading the word about plans for a ride Saturday in an effort to make sure any child in need will experience the thrill of getting a new toy.
And, he said, it’s a way to pay tribute to his own father, who passed away two years ago. The toy drive is being called “Bub’s Ride” in honor of Bills’ father.
“He loved Christmas,” Bills said. “It’s been weighing on my heart how to give him something, and I think this is something he’d be proud of.”
McNeely also has his own story about his desire to give back.
He knows first-hand what it’s like to receive a special, and his in case, life-saving gift.
“I received a heart transplant four years ago,” he said.
While the gift of a heart is not on the same level as making sure a child gets a toy for Christmas, for McNeely this is one way of repaying the gift that saved his life.
“I don’t want to see any kid go without a gift,” he said.
McNeely said the toys collected at his shop will be split between Rowan Helping Ministries and Operation Toy Soldier, a program that provides toys to deployed and non-deployed members of the military.
Bills said he’s still looking into where the gifts collected in Iredell will go, but he knows there is plenty of need.
Bills said the ride is open to any vehicle, not just motorcycles. It will begin at STE Powersports, 1426 Northside Drive, Statesville, at noon Saturday. The ride will start at 12:30 p.m. There will be coffee and doughnuts, provided by STE Powersports and Clyde Eller. At Blue Collar, riders will be treated to a hot dog lunch.
To participate, bring two unwrapped toys. Bills said gifts are being collected for all ages, and like most groups that conduct these drives, they are asking for some gifts aimed for teens.
Another local man working to help provide Christmas presents for children in the community is David Hiatt of Crazy David’s Discount Variety Store, 1521 Shelton Ave.
Hiatt said he has a mailbox in his store where children can drop off letters to Santa. To help out Santa, he said, the letters will be read and some of the requests will be fulfilled. He said people can bring toys to the store and drop them in a bin or they can get a list at the store and buy the toys there.
Wrapped or unwrapped gifts are just fine, Hiatt said. “They can wrap them or we’ll wrap them. It doesn’t matter,” he said.
Hiatt said he’s planning a Christmas party on Dec. 22 complete with Santa to distribute the gifts.
For all three men planning these events, it’s all about making Christmas bright for area children.
“By doing this, we are hoping to end 2020 on a positive note and hope for a better year next year,” Bills said.
