Purple Heart Homes donates ramp to victim of drive-by shooting

Purple Heart Homes said it was just being a good neighbor when it donated and installed a ramp at the home of Tariq Lowery, one of the victims of the drive-by shootings on June 28.

Tariq was injured when he was shot in the leg during the shooting that killed his cousin, Ah’Miyahh Howell. Another child was injured in another shooting soon after.

Brad Borders, the vice president of community outreach at Purple Heart Homes, said it was simply a matter of PHH seeing a way they could help.

“It’s outside of our mission. Our mission is for veterans, we’re not shifting our mission, but this was a critical need in our community,” Borders said. “Lo and behold, we had a metal ramp that was donated to us, one that is super easy to put in and doesn’t take a lot of time. And it was the perfect width and length they needed at their house.”

Borders said he had met several officers through the trauma recovery classes for first responders at Western Avenue Baptist, which helped in building his relationship with the Statesville Police Department.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He said Community Resource Coordinator Pam Navey made him aware that Lowrey’s family home wasn’t wheelchair accessible. While PHH focuses on veterans, he knew there was a role for it to play.