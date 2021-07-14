Purple Heart Homes donates ramp to victim of drive-by shooting

Purple Heart Homes said it was just being a good neighbor when it donated and installed a ramp at the home of Tariq Lowery, one of the victims of the drive-by shootings on June 28.
Tariq was injured when he was shot in the leg during the shooting that killed his cousin, Ah’Miyahh Howell. Another child was injured in another shooting soon after.
Brad Borders, the vice president of community outreach at Purple Heart Homes, said it was simply a matter of PHH seeing a way they could help.
“It’s outside of our mission. Our mission is for veterans, we’re not shifting our mission, but this was a critical need in our community,” Borders said. “Lo and behold, we had a metal ramp that was donated to us, one that is super easy to put in and doesn’t take a lot of time. And it was the perfect width and length they needed at their house.”
Borders said he had met several officers through the trauma recovery classes for first responders at Western Avenue Baptist, which helped in building his relationship with the Statesville Police Department.
He said Community Resource Coordinator Pam Navey made him aware that Lowrey’s family home wasn’t wheelchair accessible. While PHH focuses on veterans, he knew there was a role for it to play.
PHH “jumped all over it” and took it over to the home and quickly installed it with the help of a few members from the police department.
“It’s the least we could do in a bad situation and make some good come out of it,” Borders said. “We live and work here in South Statesville, we work here 10 hours a day. This is our neighborhood, when something happens here, it affects us, and we want to be good neighbors.”
The Army chaplain said PHH tries to abide by the Golden Rule of loving your neighbor as you would yourself.
“Everybody needs to know they’re cared about. Sometimes, when you do something tangible for somebody, it lets them know.”
And that tangible thing didn’t go unnoticed by the police department either.
“As one of the Community Resource Coordinator’s & Victim Advocates for SPD, we are truly blessed to have community partners, such as Brad & Purple Heart Homes, to step up to assist when there is an immediate need in our community!” Navey said in an email.
