Pumpkin Fest back, much to the delight of downtown Statesville

The Pumpkin Fest was back in downtown Statesville this year, and despite cold temperatures to start the day, the crowd of easily more than a thousand at any given time was glad to come together as a community.

“I always look forward to events like this, especially with my little ones, so they can enjoy everything, so it’s been great getting back out here again,” Laura Johnson said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The new layout had people flocking to and fro from the main stage and community stage, as well as the Kids Zone and Corks, Taps & Barrels Garden, as well as all the booths set up by vendors throughout the closed off portions of Center and Broad streets.

The mix of food, fun, and entertainment was a welcome relief for many as the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted many social events, including canceling the Pumpkin Fest last year.

The sun finally emerged over the buildings downtown around 11 a.m., warming up those packed along the streets. The chilly temperatures finally peaked above 50 degrees, but that wasn’t stopping festival-goers from having fun.

“It’s wonderful, it’s so good seeing everyone out having fun,” Nancy Leonard said. “Everyone is so nice and just happy to be out.”

Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.