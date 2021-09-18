Pugh joins Piedmont HealthCare-General Surgery practice

Piedmont HealthCare welcomes Dr. Amanda M. Pugh, M.D., to the practice of PHC — General Surgery. Pugh, originally from Sparta, joins the practice with one of PHC’s most tenured general surgeons, Dr. James Foxworthy.

“We are very excited to have Dr. Pugh, a skilled and compassionate surgeon, join our practice,” said Foxworthy. “She will be a wonderful addition to the Statesville medical community.”

As a North Carolina native, Pugh began her studies by attaining her EMT state certification as a senior in high school. She later attended East Carolina University to pursue a Bachelor of Science in biology and a Bachelor of Art in chemistry, followed by her doctorate at ECU’s Brody School of Medicine. Pugh completed her residency in general surgery at the University of Cincinnati.

After residency, Pugh has returned to her home state to practice medicine. “Piedmont HealthCare provides quality healthcare to patients, and I want to help provide that type of care to our community through my surgical specialty.” said Pugh. The physician believes in “treating patients as I would want my family to be treated.”

She prioritizes focusing on the overall health and well-being when treating each of her patients.