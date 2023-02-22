While the estimated 42% increase in tax value still falls in line with other counties that are reappraising tax values in 2023, that is hardly of comfort to Iredell County taxpayers.

The public comment period at the Iredell County Board of Commissioners was filled with concerned residents as they voiced their frustration with their looming tax bills.

Lorie Fees advocated for lowing the 18th lowest tax rate (0.5375 per $100 of assessed value) among North Carolina’s 100 counties.

“I don’t need my property reassessed, I need some help with the .53. I’m going from $324,000 to $487,000, that’s a $163,000-plus increase,” Fees said. “I think if we figure out something here where we can go down on the tax rate — I mean I voted for the school bond, I’m excited about the growth — but I’m not in a position where my income is making strides with what we’re paying every day.”

“When you take and you look at the very basics, your people here in Iredell County are the bread and butter, good people, we’re not living high on the hog.”

County Manager Beth Mull said that reappraisal is required by the North Carolina Department of Revenue every eight years, but it is recommended to do it every four.

“Delaying the reappraisal really wasn’t an option for us,” Mull said.

She noted that in 2021, the county got a letter from the Department of Revenue, stating that the county was at 87% of the fair market value, and typically should be between 90 and 110%. In 2022, that dropped to 71%.

The last revaluation was in 2019.

Jeff Ehrlich asked what the county plans to do with the money generated from the reassessment if the tax rate isn’t lowered.

“What is going to happen with that money? That’s the first thing that popped into my (head). That’s a tremendous windfall, and I think there needs to be a great hesitancy just to find ways to spend it, because that’s pretty easy.”

County meeting regular Tom Snyder shared his concerns with how the county has handled the rezoning of residential areas, which he said was too dense and of little benefit to the county. He also spoke against the tax reappraisal.

Angela Matthews said as a CPA, many of her clients are on a fixed income of $2,800 for a household of two for a month.

“It means choosing between keeping their home or putting food on the table. No one who has worked for 50 years should have to make that choice,” Matthews said.

She also asked the board to lower the tax rate.

Gene Houpe said commissioners are listening to residents’ concerns and said that the county has scheduled its tax reassessment every four years since the ‘90s.

“We have no idea what the economy is going to do. We hear you, we understand the cost of living is up, we feel the pain, and we’re going to look at every situation once we get all our information,” Houpe said.

The board and county manager also encouraged people to appeal their evaluations if they believe there was an error made by the county.

Regular agenda

Dura Supreme LLC, owned by Supreme Chemistry Brand, Inc., requested an economic development incentive of up to $197,445 over a five-year period based on the company’s investment of up to $17.4 million, based on the creation of up to 237 jobs.

No one spoke at the public hearing, and it was improved 5-0.

Consent agenda

The following issues are considered administrative matters by the board and discussed in a pre-agenda meeting before the regular meeting at 7 p.m. All are passed with a consent vote unless moved to the regular agenda.

Solid Waste: Approved for purchase of five vacant lots on Twin Oaks Road from LandQuest, LLC for $80,000. The department said that by doing so, the lots will not be developed for residential or other commercial uses which in years to come may lessen traffic concerns or other complaints from the public.

Finance Department: Approval of an amended contract for Martin Starnes & Associates, CPAs, P.A. to complete the annual audit for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022. Finance is requesting to extend the contract beyond Jan. 31. It said there would be no change in the fee from the original contract amount of $77,395.

Tax Administration: Approved the refunds and releases for January 2023. One was due to a North Carolina Department of Transportation condemnation action from 2019 and a consent judgment in 2022, which resulted in a release of $7,718.90. This same judgment resulted in a refund of $19,477.80 for the 2020 and 2021 tax years.

Emergency Management: Approved request from the Fire Tax Oversight Committee to use $56,587.17 from the Countywide Fire Service District undesignated fund balance to pay for the replacement of a motor in a South Iredell VFD fire engine.

Appointment

James Steele was approved for the Farmland Preservation Advisory Board. He fulfills the remaining term of Charles Carter, who died last year.