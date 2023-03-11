Interstate 77 will have an interchange along Jane Sowers Road in the future, but how exactly it will be placed and constructed is yet to be determined.

One of the first steps toward that reality comes on Tuesday as the city will host a pair of meetings as part of the feasibility study and allow residents to voice their concerns.

The open house takes place Tuesday at Fairview Baptist Church at 349 Turnersburg Highway in Statesville from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and later in the day from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

The city is working with the North Carolina Department of Transportation, Federal Highway Administration and Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization as part of the process.

Assistant Public Works/Engineering Director Steve Bridges said this is only the feasibility study to see if an intersection could be constructed there based on a concept plan in which they can have input.

“Construction would be years away as funding has not been secured for this project. The interchange would help with transportation to and from I-77 and alleviate traffic traveling longer distances on smaller roads to access the interstates,” Bridges said. “It will also create a better overall street network for the City of Statesville that will help with the inevitable traffic increases due to growth and development.”

Bridges said among people’s concerns are with the potential timeline for the project, what will be allowed to develop and how property values will be affected, as well as the flow of traffic in the area. He said one of the misconceptions people have had is that they will lose land without compensation. He said any land would be bought at market value.

Two options

The question comes down to a pair of options, both of which avoid a warehouse under construction there, but one more drastic than the other.

Labeled A (a standard diamond interchange) and B (a modified diamond with the northbound ramp brought over to the western side), there are several common features and assumptions according to the city’s website.

Both alternatives include widening of Jane Sowers Road in the vicinity of the proposed interchange to a four-lane roadway with sidewalks and bike lanes, as outlined in the Statesville Development + Mobility Plan.

Both alternatives will include auxiliary lanes on I-77 to accommodate merging traffic between Exit 51 and Exit 54.

Both alternatives assume the completion of the under-construction warehouse facility in the southeast quadrant as outlined in both the site plans. Both alternatives try to avoid this project to the extent practicable.

Both alternatives will require signalization along Jane Sowers Road at interchange ramps on both the east and west sides of I-77.

Both alternatives will require construction of a new Jane Sowers Road bridge over I-77.

For additional questions, call Steve Bridges in the engineering department at 704-761-2381 or email sbridges@statesvillenc.net.

The study website is www.statesvillenc.net/I77JaneSowers and the survey is available through March 28.

A paper survey is also available for participants without access to a mobile phone or computer.