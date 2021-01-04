 Skip to main content
Public hearings on economic development incentives to be held
Public hearings on economic development incentives to be held

20191206_srl_news_commission_p1

The commissioners will meet in the Iredell County Government Center Tuesday.

 RECORD & LANDMARK FILE PHOTO

The Iredell County Board of Commissioners will conduct public hearings on three economic development incentives.

The meeting is at 7 p.m. today at the Iredell County Government Center, 200 S. Center St.

The projects have code names, so the businesses can be anonymous until the process is finished, thus protecting the county from competition during the interim period.

The three projects are labeled Project 126, Project Buffalo and Project Tampa.

The board will also consider several administrative matters, including:

  • Appointment of Brian Weatherman to the Iredell County Local Emergency Planning Committee.
  • Consider approval of budget amendment and accept an open trailer from Mecklenburg County as part of a Domestic Preparedness Region 7 project.
  • Approval of a two-year contract with County Attorney Lisa Valdez.
  • Designate a voting delegate for the 2021 Legislative Goals Conference.

The board is also expected to appoint a member to the Recreation Advisory Board.

