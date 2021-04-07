Public health care professionals dedicated to serving others

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As a new parent, the Women, Infants and Children program may have assisted you with breastfeeding while offering you supplemental nutrition. You may have lost your dental or medical insurance when you changed jobs so you took advantage of our dental clinic sliding fee scale or our walk-in laboratory program. Your child excitedly shared information with you about an activity he participated in a summer camp that was led by one of our Health Planners related to alcohol and tobacco risk reduction or you took advantage of a car seat safety check clinic led by the Safe Kids Coalition. These are just some of the examples of how public health could have touched you or your family.

You still might ask, what exactly is public health? It’s the science of protecting and improving the health of people and their communities.

Currently, we are in the midst of the most challenging public health crisis of our lifetimes. I am referring to the COVID-19 pandemic. With 108 funded positions, the Iredell County Health Department sprang into action on March 16, 2020, when we were notified about the first positive case in Iredell County.

Our organization had been planning for COVID-19 for several months. We had even participated in a preparedness exercise on March 13 but no amount of planning could have prepared us for the year that lies ahead.