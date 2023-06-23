The Iredell County Board of Commissioners is tasked with allocating how tax dollars are spent but rarely is there an agreement on exactly how that should be done.

That was the case at Tuesday’s public comment period as people asked if the board could be putting funds to better use, but each with their own priorities for that.

Tom Snyder said there was “waste” in regard to the county building more government buildings and the acquisition of more land for them. He said instead of buying and selling, they should consider refurbishing what it already has.

“Let’s think outside the box a little bit, and instead of just throwing up new structures, let’s work with what we got and try to refurbish some,” Snyder said.

David Parks asked why the county wasn’t involved with youth sports anymore, saying private organizations had excluded people in the area of N.B. Mills and Third Creek Elementary schools.

Angela Matthews commented on legislation that could allow the occupancy tax to be 6%, suggesting the county should consider splitting it evenly between the cities and county.

Commissioner comments

Commissioner Scottie Brown said the board does plan ahead with buildings and land acquisition, though in some cases an existing property might not fit a new building or structures needed for a growing county.

Commissioner Brad Stroud Sr. said that he as a taxpayer does understand the frustration many have with higher tax bills after the tax assessment, but took umbrage with certain criticisms, including $1,000 chairs for the library. He explained that with the possibility of damage done even accidentally, it makes sense for the county to spend up front instead of on replacements.

He said it was much different than purchasing a chair for the home.

“I have been that director who has had to throw away furniture because it was not medical-grade vinyl that was suitable for cleaning that someone could go back and sit in,” Stroud said.

He said that the chairs were last replaced in 2005 and that roughly averages out to $95 a year for a chair that will last and be cleaned for public use.

He also noted the county had saved up to complete the Jennings Park project without debt service.

Chair Melissa Neader spoke on social services in the county and the workers there that often carry home the stress of their work.

“It’s not just 8 to 5, it’s 24/7. When our workers leave from there, they take it with them, it’s on their hearts and minds,” Neader said. “Their dedication and their energy level, it is so good to give this shout-out of appreciation.”

Neader also noted the state had audited the department recently and said the county had a strong adult services program.

Commissioner Bert Connolly said that he hopes to find ways to address the concerns of people like Parks, who want to find children things to do that are positive.

He said the county is also trying to plan ahead to manage growth to avoid spending on facilities that might be done without better planning.

Commissioner Gene Houpe said the county is working on addressing the occupancy tax and addressing rules around short-term rental properties. He said the goal was to not hurt local businesses and residents while collecting taxes from what he said are often businesses located outside the county that own property here.

Houpe also replied to Parks’ comments, saying that they would look into making sure if any county facilities are being used, that those programs are open to anyone in the county. He said there are limits to what the county can could and should do, but the focus should be on the children.

“If we don’t help these kids have an outlet with sports, we built a jail too small,” Houpe said.

Board business

Approved a request by Howard Bryan to release zoning and subdivision jurisdiction to the town of Troutman.

Approved a text amendment to the Land Development Code regarding billboards.

Approved an economic development incentive for Project Iso, shown to be for Racing Force USA Inc., which makes racing safety products. It was approved for an economic incentive up to $22,372 over a three-year period based on the company’s investment of up to $2,015,000, creation of a minimum of 15 jobs, and contingent upon a contract being executed within 180 days.