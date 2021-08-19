Providence Church Of The Living God to celebrate 71st homecoming

Providence Church of the Living God prepares to celebrate it founding in 1950, and it’s been a long journey from a brickyard in Statesville to its location now on Benfield Road.

The church will celebrate its 71st homecoming Sunday, and the Rev. Kenny Wallace said he is proud that the church that has kept things simple over the years, focusing on the faith and not chasing material growth.

Wallace said during this year’s Blessing of the Bikes event, he brought one visitor inside to see a “blast from the past,” a reference to the sanctuary that has seen little change over the years outside of updated audio equipment.

“He says to me: “Pastor, y’all don’t need to change a thing in here. It looks awesome.’ That makes me feel good because you’ve got churches spending millions and millions of dollars for new churches, and I understand that. But we’re still a little country church, a Pentecostal church, a Bible-believing church — we believe in the Father, the Son and the Holy Ghost — and we believe when God talks to you, you better answer, and we believe preaching the truth.”

Over the years, a steeple and fellowship hall were added, but even as the congregation’s size has waxed and waned, Wallace believes the church hasn’t lost a focus on what matters.

