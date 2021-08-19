Providence Church Of The Living God to celebrate 71st homecoming

Providence Church of the Living God prepares to celebrate it founding in 1950, and it’s been a long journey from a brickyard in Statesville to its location now on Benfield Road.
The church will celebrate its 71st homecoming Sunday, and the Rev. Kenny Wallace said he is proud that the church that has kept things simple over the years, focusing on the faith and not chasing material growth.
Wallace said during this year’s Blessing of the Bikes event, he brought one visitor inside to see a “blast from the past,” a reference to the sanctuary that has seen little change over the years outside of updated audio equipment.
“He says to me: “Pastor, y’all don’t need to change a thing in here. It looks awesome.’ That makes me feel good because you’ve got churches spending millions and millions of dollars for new churches, and I understand that. But we’re still a little country church, a Pentecostal church, a Bible-believing church — we believe in the Father, the Son and the Holy Ghost — and we believe when God talks to you, you better answer, and we believe preaching the truth.”
Over the years, a steeple and fellowship hall were added, but even as the congregation’s size has waxed and waned, Wallace believes the church hasn’t lost a focus on what matters.
“It’s taken a lot of beating, but God kept it alive,” Wallace said. “Faith, perseverance, loving God and being faithful”
For Wallace, it’s also a bit of a family story as well. He said his family and others started the church in 1950, which makes being the pastor something special for him.
“To be asked to come back and take over the church, I believe was God-sent,” Wallace said. “To actually preach on the same pulpit my grandfather did — I’m tearing up now — it’s amazing. It’s a feeling you won’t forget; you get cold chills. To keep the church alive and keep it going for what God wants to be done, for the community, I can’t say the words for it.
“It’s not about me. It’s about God.”
The homecoming starts at 11 a.m. Sunday at the church at 3435 Hickory Highway. Former pastors Bishop Jerry Epps and Nute Shelton are scheduled as special speakers, as well as guest minister Bishop Robert Hilburn and special guest Bishop Donnie Robinette. Gospel singer and author Karen Moretz Harris and the Rev. Christina Little will sing. Wallace said the event is open to everyone in the community.
The history of the church will be part of the celebration Sunday, and Wallace said he was happy that Dollie Hedrick, one of the church’s founding members, plans to be there as well.
