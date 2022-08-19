Proverbs Class teaches respect, self-improvement, success

Respect, self-improvement and success were parts of the lesson plan as 18 students from the Boys & Girls Club of the Piedmont took part in the Proverbs Class taught by Dr. Charles Patton this summer.

“We have a bond that forms through the class that allows kids to be kids, but let them know what the expectations are in the future,” Patton said.

Patton joined the young members who took part in the club’s multiweek program at Trinity Episcopal Church on Wednesday to celebrate the completion of the program as well as their individual growth over the summer.

Patton, who created the course, said it was important to teach young people good character from an early age through lessons from all 31 chapters of the book of Proverbs in the Bible.

The featured speaker, Statesville city councilman and businessman Steve Johnson, shared his own testimony of his Christian faith, explaining that success means little to him without having a greater calling in his life.

Johnson said that he had a churchgoing youth that helped give him a moral base through college and into his early business years. But he admitted he hadn’t asked for salvation as he grew into an adult, leaving a void.

“I was successful, but I had no hope,” Johnson said.

He said while returning from a business trip, he had a moment of clarity that led to him asking God for forgiveness, which gave him that hope that was missing in his life.

Johnson said it is important to do what you do successfully and to do it for the glory of Christ and stressed following biblical principles to live a happy and fulfilling life.

He also provided a pizza lunch for the Boys & Girls Club students, and the luncheon ended with an award ceremony that recognized the students’ growth within the Proverbs Class.

Patton said he hopes to see the program grow locally and beyond. Any proceeds from the program will go back to local nonprofits because of the influence they can have on children to be successful.

“We can’t do enough for them,” Patton said.

For informaton, visit proverbsclass.com