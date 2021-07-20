Protect our Children Reward Fund established

As the Statesville community struggles to make sense of the horrific murder of an 8-year-old girl on June 28, local officials have been working with several city residents to set up a special reward fund to use for this case, as well as other crimes against children in Statesville.

Mayor Costi Kutteh and Police Chief David Addison announced the establishment of the fund and issued yet another plea to the community.

This time that plea for help comes with tens of thousands of dollars in rewards for information that can help solve this recent murder, as well as the shootings of the other two children that same night.

“Our police department has worked hard to make the arrests in the June 28 shootings. But we still need the community’s help to convict these individuals. We want the violence to stop, especially against our children,” said Kutteh.

Called the Protect our Children Reward Fund, donations from anonymous community members are being used to establish the program through the city of Statesville. “I have been overwhelmed by the generosity of so many individuals who want to know how they can help. They love Statesville and they love children. Their hope is that this reward fund will encourage folks to step up and get involved,” explained Kutteh.

Kutteh also hopes that other concerned citizens will support the effort with additional donations. Anyone interested in donating to the fund can call the city manager’s office at 704-878-3583.