Last Thursday evening, Scott Stevenson, 60, owner/operator of Fourth Creek Historic Gravestones, presented a program on what is perhaps Iredell County’s oldest burial ground to an audience of about four dozen in the fellowship hall of Statesville’s First Presbyterian Church.

The cemetery is located across Meeting Street from the church, formerly known as Fourth Creek Meeting House. The land for the burying ground was deeded from Fergus Sloan on Jan. 7, 1758, according to Stevenson.

Stevenson used PowerPoint photos to show how some of the burying ground’s tombstones had been repaired and/or cleaned. There are some 600 standing and broken stones in the cemetery, in various conditions. Many of the stones, particularly those made of soapstone, are in poor condition as they have been damaged by careless lawn mowing and weed-eating since 1933 when the city took ownership of the grounds. A 2018 ground-penetrating radar survey indicated there might be at least an additional 300 unknown burials.

It has been stated that Fourth Creek Burying Ground with its rock wall is one of the few locales that early setters would still be able to recognize in present-day Statesville. Statesville was previously known as Fourth Creek Congregation, as it was located near the fourth creek west of Salisbury.

Iredell Museums was the sponsor of the program.