Proclamation honors Emergency Nurses Week Oct. 11-17
Proclamation honors Emergency Nurses Week Oct. 11-17

Pictured with Mayor Costi Kutteh are Amber Blackburn RN; Emily Casey RN; Rhonda Ruppe, Iredell Health Systems ER director; Tammy Hudson, Davis Regional ER director; Angel Beckham RN; and Savannah Boltz, RN.

Mayor Costi Kutteh and the Statesville City Council have issued a proclamation declaring their support for emergency nurses by recognizing Emergency Nurses Week from Oct. 11-17. 

This is in line with National Emergency Nurses Week proclaimed by the Emergency Nurses Association. In attendance to receive the proclamation were nurses from Davis Regional Medical Center and Iredell Health System. The proclamation will be shared with emergency nurses at both facilities to recognize their commitment, resilience, and dedication to their profession and community.

Josh Snow, Davis Regional CEO, commented on the proclamation, “Nurses have never played a more critical role in the healthcare of our nation than during these difficult days. We salute them for their heroic and compassionate service. We will forever be indebted.”

