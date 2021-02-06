Proceeds from poker run benefit sheriff's office auxiliary

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell called Terry Levan a true friend of law enforcement and Levan recently demonstrated that by raising more than $5,000.
Levan, through his business, Tilley Harley-Davidson, raised the money via the first annual Don Tilley Poker Run. Levan recently presented a check for $5,074.22 to Campbell.
The success of the poker run was attributed to Old Bob's BBQ and overwhelming community support.
Last October, hundreds of riders for around the area came out to back local law enforcement, Campbell said.
The money will benefit an organization formed to support the families of members of the sheriff's office.
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Family Auxiliary will directly benefit from this generous donation, Campbell said.
This internal support group is only a few years old and provides an opportunity for the agency to grow together as a family. The auxiliary often answers the tough calls for sick or deceased loved ones, as well as celebrate births and other accomplishments, Campbell said.
He said community support, such as this poker run, help in other areas as well.
Programs that are aimed at building relationships with young people are also affected by financial pressures, he said. However, Campbell said, the desire to help young people means looking for other areas of funding.
The Iredell Sheriff's Athletic League, a volleyball league for girls, and the Teen Academy, a summer program aimed at giving young people a glimpse of the workings of the sheriff's office, will continue thanks to community support.
Campbell said the Teen Academy is a program that has been modeled from similar ones across the state.
The Teen Academy and athletic league are staffed by volunteers, in many cases the school resource officers who work with young people on a daily basis.
Campbell said he is grateful for the support of people like Levan.
"The community has shown that they are our family through these generous contributions of businesses and residents," Campbell said.