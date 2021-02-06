Proceeds from poker run benefit sheriff's office auxiliary

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell called Terry Levan a true friend of law enforcement and Levan recently demonstrated that by raising more than $5,000.

Levan, through his business, Tilley Harley-Davidson, raised the money via the first annual Don Tilley Poker Run. Levan recently presented a check for $5,074.22 to Campbell.

The success of the poker run was attributed to Old Bob's BBQ and overwhelming community support.

Last October, hundreds of riders for around the area came out to back local law enforcement, Campbell said.

The money will benefit an organization formed to support the families of members of the sheriff's office.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Family Auxiliary will directly benefit from this generous donation, Campbell said.

This internal support group is only a few years old and provides an opportunity for the agency to grow together as a family. The auxiliary often answers the tough calls for sick or deceased loved ones, as well as celebrate births and other accomplishments, Campbell said.

He said community support, such as this poker run, help in other areas as well.