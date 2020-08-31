 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Private First-Class Elizabeth Johnson is recognized for service to America
0 comments
top story

Private First-Class Elizabeth Johnson is recognized for service to America

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Private First-Class Elizabeth Johnson is recognized for service to America

Elizabeth Johnson's daughter, Cynthia Scott, accepted the certificate and pin on her mom's behalf from veteran volunteer Dick Gardner.

 Photo courtesy of Michelle Shuler

While women throughout America played an important role during World War II, female veteran Pvt. 1st. Class Elizabeth Johnson blazed a trail for African American women as a member of the “Six Triple Eight,” an all-Black battalion of female volunteers working to boost the morale of World War II soldiers.

Dedicating two years of her life to sorting soldiers’ mail, her efforts helped to provide hope to those on the front lines desperate for letters from loved ones.

At 100 years old, Johnson was honored for her amazing service in the Women’s Army Corps during a veteran recognition ceremony at Carolina Caring during her stay at the Sherrills Ford Hospice House.

Johnson passed away recently and her daughter, Cynthia, accepted her mother’s certificate and pin on her behalf from veteran Army Staff Sgt. Dick Gardner, an esteemed Carolina Caring veteran volunteer.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health-care provider. They specialize in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine, PACE (Program for All-inclusive Care for the Elderly), hospice care, and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12-counties, including Iredell, across western North Carolina and the Piedmont.

For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert