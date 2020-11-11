Pride of service runs deep for veterans in Statesville

Brothers-in-arms can't help themselves sometimes. When Charles Williams began the Veterans Day event at Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home on Wednesday and announced his service with the Marines, he was interrupted.
"We won't hold that against you," Army veteran Kenneth Wallace said from the back of the room, which got a laugh from the other veterans.
The camaraderie across generations and branches of service was evident to those gathered in the room for the drop-in luncheon. Like many events, there were differences this year with the pandemic still raging, but it wasn't stopping Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home from paying tribute to veterans.
"The company has always honored veterans," Williams said. Part of his job at the funeral home, he said, is providing special services and arranging honor guards for veterans, but today the focus was on the living.
"Veterans respond to sincere appreciation. A lot of the time people thank you at stores and everything, but we want to go beyond that and really thank them for what they've done. Not just them, but their families," he said.
Williams was in the Marines from 1969-70 before embarking on a career in public service as he spent time between education and working for the National Park Service.
Whether in for the short term or a career, the pride of service was apparent with the veterans.
"I have a sense of pride and duty. We took an oath of enlistment that does not expire. It's a time that I honor my family," George Hoover said. Though he was a Marine from 1970-92, much of his family also served, making the day a family affair as much as anything else.
The usual flag retiring ceremony was canceled due to the weather, but there was still time to enjoy a meal while honoring veterans.
"I get a lot out of these because it's the community giving back to us veterans. We gave ourselves to our country, our state, our town, to keep our freedoms alive. I feel like we don't expect anything, we do it out of love, honor, duty, and respect for the county and love of God, but it makes us proud when a community does something like this for us," Wallace said.
Wallace served from 1979-91 in the Army before spending six more years in the Army Reserve. He also leads American Legion Post 65 in Statesville.
