Pride of service runs deep for veterans in Statesville

Brothers-in-arms can't help themselves sometimes. When Charles Williams began the Veterans Day event at Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home on Wednesday and announced his service with the Marines, he was interrupted.

"We won't hold that against you," Army veteran Kenneth Wallace said from the back of the room, which got a laugh from the other veterans.

The camaraderie across generations and branches of service was evident to those gathered in the room for the drop-in luncheon. Like many events, there were differences this year with the pandemic still raging, but it wasn't stopping Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home from paying tribute to veterans.

"The company has always honored veterans," Williams said. Part of his job at the funeral home, he said, is providing special services and arranging honor guards for veterans, but today the focus was on the living.

"Veterans respond to sincere appreciation. A lot of the time people thank you at stores and everything, but we want to go beyond that and really thank them for what they've done. Not just them, but their families," he said.

Williams was in the Marines from 1969-70 before embarking on a career in public service as he spent time between education and working for the National Park Service.