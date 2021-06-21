Pride event canceled after organizers received threat

A pride event planned in Statesville was canceled before it could even happen after the event’s organizers said a threat was made.

Storm Onole had organized the event through Statesville4Change, which has now been dissolved, said they received a threat Saturday afternoon for the event that was planned for Sunday near Mitchell Community College Sunday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Statesville Police Chief David Addison said the Emergency Communications Center was contacted on Saturday that the event would possibly be canceled due to possible threats but said no request for a report was made.

While Onole said the the news was unrelated to the cancelation, there as added tension to Pride events last weekend after one man was killed and two were injured when a truck hit members of a men’s chorus group that were in a Pride parade in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

While initial speculation was the man drove into the parade intentionally, it is now believed to have been unintentional. The driver was taken into custody but no charges have been filed, according to the Associated Press.

Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.