Presslys blast mayor, city council in public comment period

“I’m afraid I’m not going to leave this microphone, we’ve got a lot to talk about,” Pressly said.

At this point, William Morgan interjected and mentioned the council’s code of ethics, saying Pressly should show the same respect that the council is supposed to show the public. Pressly said that brings things back to Martin Marietta, as he said Morgan had voted in favor of the company’s interests since 2009.

City Manager Ron Smith reminded Pressly that his three minutes were up and that the council would ask him to leave, and if not, that he would ask Addison to remove him.

Soon after, the microphone was cut off and Addison asked him to leave. Pressly put his hands up as if to be handcuffed, but Addison directed him to the door.

However, the subject was not dropped as then James Pressly came to speak next after his father was dismissed from the meeting.

“This noise ordinance is another example of a city hall that is out of touch with the citizens of Statesville. This noise ordinance of public policy to benefit the few at the expense of the many,” James Pressly said. “Statesville citizens expect our city hall to develop a policy for the common good, to serve the needs of the citizens, and to follow its rules and ordinances.”