Presslys blast mayor, city council in public comment period

It’s not often that one asks to be forcibly removed from a public meeting, but that’s what David Pressly did as he refused to leave Monday’s City Council meeting.
Pressly objected to proposed noise ordinance.
He said the council was passing an ordinance at the behest of business interest over resident’s concerns.
His invitation to the city council to remove him came as he spoke against a proposed noise ordinance, saying part of the policy was being done to benefit Martin Marietta, which operates a quarry in Statesville.
“I can understand why you want to keep it secret; this is another ordinance targeted to Martin Marietta,” Pressly said. “Here we are raising the levels when it isn’t necessary; we ought to be reducing sound levels, but your ordinance raises them.
“We need to talk about that publicly. We’re through with our secrets in our city hall; we need to get that out in the open and see why we’re going in that direction.”
The city previously had not defined specific decibel levels, said Statesville Police Chief David Addison later in the meeting, saying the change is from a “reasonable person’s standard” to specific decibel levels.
However, the three minutes of time for his public comment was up, but Pressly asked Mayor Costi Kutteh to excuse himself from the conversation. Kutteh repeated that Pressly’s time was up, but he said he wasn’t leaving.
“I’m afraid I’m not going to leave this microphone, we’ve got a lot to talk about,” Pressly said.
At this point, William Morgan interjected and mentioned the council’s code of ethics, saying Pressly should show the same respect that the council is supposed to show the public. Pressly said that brings things back to Martin Marietta, as he said Morgan had voted in favor of the company’s interests since 2009.
City Manager Ron Smith reminded Pressly that his three minutes were up and that the council would ask him to leave, and if not, that he would ask Addison to remove him.
Soon after, the microphone was cut off and Addison asked him to leave. Pressly put his hands up as if to be handcuffed, but Addison directed him to the door.
However, the subject was not dropped as then James Pressly came to speak next after his father was dismissed from the meeting.
“This noise ordinance is another example of a city hall that is out of touch with the citizens of Statesville. This noise ordinance of public policy to benefit the few at the expense of the many,” James Pressly said. “Statesville citizens expect our city hall to develop a policy for the common good, to serve the needs of the citizens, and to follow its rules and ordinances.”
James Pressly said the city didn’t follow state law or its own ordinances, and that caused residents to lose faith in the governing body. He asked for the ordinance to be tabled until a committee can be formed to study and develop any changes to the ordinance.
While those were the tenser moments of the Presslys’ comments, it didn’t start off that way as the public comment period allows residents to address the city and it’s council on any topic, but generally the council and staff decline to respond directly to those comments at the meeting.
David Pressly said he wanted to speak directly to Addison; however, Kutteh said it was a public comment period, not a public hearing. David Pressly said he had contacted the police department to serve on a committee about the proposed noise ordinance but hadn’t received a response. He asked Kutteh if he had told Addison to not respond to David Pressly, to which Kutteh said he had not.
But there was much more going on before the meeting as the Presslys have organized a campaign, Statesville Citizens Against Backyard Quarry, and accused Kutteh and the city council of kowtowing to business interests while using the law firm Kutteh works with, Pope McMillan, which they said represents a conflict of interest.
The Pressly Group held property near Martin Marietta quarry near Wilkesboro Highway. There were plans for the senior residential facility in that area, but the expansion of the quarry was something the Presslys felt was an improper use of land in the city. David Pressly spoke first about the noise amendment that was recently purposed by the city, but the elder Pressly was concerned with certain aspects of it, as well as previous issues he had with Martin Marietta’s operation near one of the Pressly properties.
Some residents in that area have expressed their concerns with noise and other issues with businesses nearby, but others have also said they expect a certain level of noise and other issues if they are near the quarry.
When the city did get to the agenda, Addison said the vague way the previous ordinance made enforcement difficult. He said the ordinance was written to be presented after looking at eight other similar municipalities.
The city ended up passing the first reading of the ordinance 6-2, but the staff is expected to make a few changes before the second reading at the next meeting to address some of the issues brought up during the meeting on Monday.
Taking care of Statesville
Kim Wasson used her three minutes to raise her concerns about the homeless situation in Statesville, noting that there were “multiple hotels with children and families.” and said it doesn’t seem to be a concern of the Statesville Housing Authority.
“I don’t know if you know this or care, but I think it needs to be looked at. I feel like we have a whole division in Iredell-Statesville Schools that it dedicated to homeless families in Statesville, and it’s not right.”
She also expressed concerns with how some of the city’s parks are maintained, saying one of the parks where an event was didn’t have doors on the bathroom. She said it’s been a long-running concern that city has not addressed.
“But when you live in a community and you ride through it, and your park looks like nobody cares about it, and this isn’t one park, this is multiple parks in multiple communities,” Wasson said. “But when you pass the tennis courts, they don’t get the same treatment, and it makes you start to wonder why.”
Better standards for housing
Brian Summers was the last public speaker, and his concern was with the state of housing in some parts of Statesville.
“The issue I have is regulation, some idea of how we can have better standards of housing. Not that the city has to be in the housing business, but what is happening when folks ... There’s no protection for renters, particularly in our city,” Summers said.
He said it is easier to get a restaurant grade than find decent housing.
Summers said he hoped the city could find a way to improve standards and have more rights for renters.
